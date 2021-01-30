'Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar': Vikas Gupta to get eliminated from Salman Khan's show

On Bigg Boss 14, contestants Vikas Gupta, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli are nominated for evictions. As per the latest reports, Vikas has been evicted from the house. During Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode hosted by Salman Khan, the superstar announces Vikas as the evicted contestant after coming in bottom two with Devoleena. The reports also suggest that Salman reminded Vikas of his Joker Card which he can use and save himself from getting eliminated.

However, as per Bigg Boss 14 Khabri, Vikas refuses to use his Joker Card and respects the decision of the audience. The post read as "Vikas Gupta was the one who received least votes from the public. And Salman announced Vikas as evicted. But then came a twist, Salman Khan remind him about his joker card and asked him whether he wants to use it and get safe and then another housemate to be evicted. Salman gives him the option, 'Use joker card to get safe from eviction and instead of you, Devoleena who is in the bottom will get evicted from the house'. Vikas choose not to use the card and says we need to respect viewers mandate, I got least votes so I deserve to be out."

Meanwhile, after a week's gap, Salman is back to host the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. Last week, the episodes were hosted by Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla while there were media interactions hosted by Kamya Punjabi.