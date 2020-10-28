'Bigg Boss 14's Big Trash': Karan Patel lashes out at Rahul Vaidya after his fight with Jasmin Bhasin

Karan Patel, karan patel news, rahul vaidya news, Bigg Boss 14, Big Boss 2020, bigg boss 14 contestants, Nikki, tamboli actor, Pavitra Punia, Radhe Maa, Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Hina Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Bigg Boss, bigg boss 14 contestants list, nikki tamboli, sara gurpal, jasmin bhasin, Abhinav Shukla, nikki tamboli movies, Big Boss, Shehzad Deol, Gauhar Khan, bigg boss 14 contestants name list with photo, bigg boss 14 contestants name, Ejaz Khan, bigg boss 2020 contestants, Ajaz Khan, bigg boss 14 news, Bigg Boss 14 premiere, Jaan Kumar Sanu, nishant singh malkhani, Bigg Boss 2020, Salman Khan Salman Khan news

TV actor Karan Patel has taken a strong step for his friend Jasmin Bhasin and lashed out at singer Rahul Vaidya who are both currently in the Bigg Boss 14 house.

In Tuesday’s episode, Rahul had a fight with television actor Jasmin Bhasin, which left her in tears. In support of Jasmin, Karan took to Instagram stories and said, "One word to describe @rahulvaidyarkv - DISGUSTING."

Another story read, "rahulvaidyarkv is hands down, #bigboss14's Big Trash."

Check out his stories here.

Karan also challenged Rahul to try using physical force against other men, "@rahulvaidyarkv beta kabhi mardon pe bhi zor aazma liya kar, teri galat faimiyaan door ho jayengi (son, try using physical force with men some time, your false notions will go straight out of the window). @jasminbhasin2806 You rock girl #BigBoss14."

For the uninformed, in Tuesday's episode, during a task to determine the next captain of the house, Rahul was supposed to snatch a bag from Jasmin. He asked her to leave the bag and warned her that she will be injured otherwise. When she did not listen, he pulled the bag from her.

Rahul later defended himself by saying that he asked Jasmin to let go of the bag multiple times but she did not and is now using the gender card. He told Bigg Boss, "Ladka-ladki ka mod dene ki koshish kar rahi hai. Yeh actress hai toh badi achchi performance yeh de sakti hai but yahaan pe simple si baat hai ki maine unko kaha, 'Chhod de'. I really don’t think iske baad mujhe iske baad aur safai dene ki zaroorat hai (She is trying to bring in the gender angle. She is an actor and she is putting on a performance. The simple fact is that I told her to leave it. I don’t think I need to explain myself. I am well within my limits and rights)."