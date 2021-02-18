'Bigg Boss 14', Grand Finale: Nikki Tamboli refuses to take 6 lakh, NOT evicted

Bigg Boss has entered its finale week, and with the last three days to go for the big day, Bigg Boss has been making sure to fulfil the wishes of the remaining five contestants in his unique way.

The last few days to the Bigg Boss finale have got the five remaining housemates all geared up for the shocks and jolts. Rakhi Sawant, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Rubina Dilaik, and Aly Goni are all extremely anxious as the game has entered its most crucial phase.

Bigg Boss does not disappoint and gives the housemates a chance to fulfil their one last wish on Bigg Boss. Where Aly wishes to see his mother and the new-born niece on a video call, Nikki too has a wish to catch up with her dear pets. But in Bigg Boss, everything has a price. To complete the wish of one contestant, other housemates have to sacrifice something. Rahul is asked to shred his fiancée Disha Parmar's scarf to fulfil Nikki's wish, which he refused to di. Rakhi, on the other hand, is asked to throw the letters from her husband Ritesh to remain in the game, which he accepts and tears the letter apart.

While all this dilemma takes place, Nikki gets a shocking offer from Bigg Boss that she can take six lakhs and leave the house.

While most people were expecting that Nikki Tamboli will take the offer and leave the house, she did the unexpected and refused the offer, making sure that she remains in the house and gives herself another chance to win the 'Bigg Boss 14 trophy'.

Well, one can always expect the unexpected in 'Bigg Boss'