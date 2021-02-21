'Bigg Boss 14' Grand Finale: Nikki Tamboli fails to make it to Top 2, gets eliminated

Salman Khan announces Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya as the top two contestants of Bigg Boss 14. This means the third finalist Nikki Tamboli has become the second runner up of the show. The starlet has an eventful journey inside Bigg Boss 14 house. She entered the house with a bang and called herself 'bold and attractive'. Nikki was one of the few contestants who knew the pros and cons of this reality show and played along with it.

Nikki Tamboli became the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 14 and went on to become the first finalist too. She has been slammed and called out multiple times by her fellow inmates and even host Salman Khan. The superstar even called her one of the most 'badtameez' contestants ever. Khan even asked Nikki to work on her language and towards respect for others.

During her stint on Bigg Boss 14, Nikki created a close bond first with Jaan Kumar Sanu and then Rahul Vaidya. However, when she came back after an eviction, the starlet created a bond with Rubina Dilaik. Their sisterly bond initially shocked everyone but really liked how they stood up for each other.

Moreover, Rubina who was nominated for the rest of the season let Nikki become the first finalist of the reality show. They even saved each other during nominations and decided not to betray after becoming close to each other.

Now, among Rubina and Rahul, one will become the ultimate winner of Bigg Boss 14.