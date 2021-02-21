'Bigg Boss 14' Grand Finale: Aly Goni evicted, becomes third runner up

After Rakhi Sawant's elimination on Bigg Boss 14 by her choice, Aly Goni has become the latest contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss 14 house. Salman Khan announced his eviction and Aly immediately bid goodbye to everyone. On hearing upon his eviction, everyone couldn't believe their eyes including Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya. Tamboli broke down into tears as she felt she doesn't deserve to receive so much love from the audience.

Talking about Aly's journey, the actor entered Bigg Boss 14 house as a wildcard entry to support Jasmin Bhasin. However, he got evicted during a task and returned to the show after a week. Although he came for Jasmin, the Naagin actor got evicted and he started playing for himself. Aly's bond with Rahul became a topic of discussion and was loved by many. People even liked his brotherly bond with Rubina too.

Aly impressed everyone throughout the show however he was called a sidekick even by Salman. When Jasmin came as his supporter she urged him to play on the front foot and not live by supporting and uplifting others.

Aly had entered the show and even quarantined for nearly a week. He had completed the show of his show Jeet Ki Zid with Amit Sadh which streamed on ZEE5.