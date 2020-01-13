Bigg Boss 13: Will Sidharth Shukla take Salman Khan's advice and stay away from Shehnaz Gill?

Headlines

Tejas teaser: Kangana Ranaut's IAF officer warns 'Bharat ko chhedoge toh chhodenge nahi', fans say 'queen is back'

PM Modi to visit poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, launch projects worth more than Rs 19,000 crore

‘Reach Delhi airport in 20 mins’: Nitin Gadkari gives big update on new Ring Road

Who is Shafi Uzzama, engineer from Delhi, suspected ISIS terrorist arrested by Delhi Police?

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan ties the knot for second time, wedding photos and videos with groom Salim Karim go viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Tejas teaser: Kangana Ranaut's IAF officer warns 'Bharat ko chhedoge toh chhodenge nahi', fans say 'queen is back'

PM Modi to visit poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, launch projects worth more than Rs 19,000 crore

‘Reach Delhi airport in 20 mins’: Nitin Gadkari gives big update on new Ring Road

6 existing Indian royal families

 AI imagines 'sharks' of Shark Tank India with real sharks 

Healthy vegetarian food alternatives for meat lovers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

Balochistan blast: Pakistan minister Sarfaraz Bugti blames India for suicide blast; toll rises to 60

Jawan Creates History: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan triumphs over his own Pathaan at global box office

BTS' Jungkook's solo album to be released by the end of 2023, BTS army buzzing with excitement

Tejas teaser: Kangana Ranaut's IAF officer warns 'Bharat ko chhedoge toh chhodenge nahi', fans say 'queen is back'

The Kerala Story star Adah Sharma refuses to comment on Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War: 'It's a free nation but...'

Nitesh Tiwari addresses criticism around Bawaal for its Holocaust references: 'People were overtly nitpicking...'

HomeTelevision

Television

Bigg Boss 13: Will Sidharth Shukla take Salman Khan's advice and stay away from Shehnaz Gill?

Bigg Boss 13 fans might not see their SidNaaz aka Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaz Gill together again on the show thanks to Salman Khan

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 13, 2020, 08:35 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Last night's Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar episode has left SidNaaz fans disappointed. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill, who was touted to be the budding couple inside the house might not be seen together anymore, at least that is what Salman Khan's advice was.

Salman Khan lashed out at Shehnaz Gill in the Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar episode last night. The actor was so pissed with Punjab ki Katrina Kaif that he came inside the house and spoke to every housemate, except Shehnaz.

Salman previously asked Shehnaz Gill to accept that she is jealous, to which Shehnaz started accusing Salman Khan of doing wrong to her. She then went into the garden area and started crying out loud. When Salman entered the house, Shehnaz was still crying. Sidharth Shukla, who is supposedly her only friend inside the house, tried his best to explain Shehnaz to join them. From screaming to talking to her lovingly, Sidharth did every single thing, but Shehnaz kept on stating that she has spoken rudely with Salman Khan and thus cannot face him anymore.

Salman felt the same thing and called Sidharth Shukla back inside the house, refusing to talk to Shehnaz. She didn't even join anybody inside the house while Salman was there. While Shehnaz was away, Salman had previously warned Sidharth that Shehnaz was in love with him. He then went on to ask Sidharth to stay away from Shehnaz because it would ruin her image and facing the real world would be difficult with her 'psycho' behaviour.

In the upcoming episode, Shehnaz is seen continuing her behaviour and forcefully giving Sidharth hugs, confessing her love to him. Sidharth had a very neutral reaction to the same.

Shehnaz Gill's jealous episode began after the roast episode, when she and Mahira Sharma took a dig at each other. Shehnaz taunted Paras Chhabra if she will be jealous of someone like Mahira, while the latter told Shehnaz that she needs to raise her standard.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Mitchell Starc prepares for ICC World Cup 2023 with a hat-trick against Netherlands

Meet IIM alumnus, was once a doctor, cracked UPSC in 2020, resigned as IAS officer after 10 years due to…

Disha Patani remembers Sushant Singh Rajput as MS Dhoni The Untold Story completes 7 years: ‘Couldn’t say goodbye, but…’

RBI extends deadline to exchange, deposit Rs 2,000 notes

Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 3: Kangana Ranaut, Raghava Lawrence-starrer stays steady, earns Rs 4.86 crore

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE