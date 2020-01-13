Bigg Boss 13: Will Sidharth Shukla take Salman Khan's advice and stay away from Shehnaz Gill?

Bigg Boss 13 fans might not see their SidNaaz aka Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaz Gill together again on the show thanks to Salman Khan

Last night's Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar episode has left SidNaaz fans disappointed. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill, who was touted to be the budding couple inside the house might not be seen together anymore, at least that is what Salman Khan's advice was.

Salman Khan lashed out at Shehnaz Gill in the Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar episode last night. The actor was so pissed with Punjab ki Katrina Kaif that he came inside the house and spoke to every housemate, except Shehnaz.

Salman previously asked Shehnaz Gill to accept that she is jealous, to which Shehnaz started accusing Salman Khan of doing wrong to her. She then went into the garden area and started crying out loud. When Salman entered the house, Shehnaz was still crying. Sidharth Shukla, who is supposedly her only friend inside the house, tried his best to explain Shehnaz to join them. From screaming to talking to her lovingly, Sidharth did every single thing, but Shehnaz kept on stating that she has spoken rudely with Salman Khan and thus cannot face him anymore.

Salman felt the same thing and called Sidharth Shukla back inside the house, refusing to talk to Shehnaz. She didn't even join anybody inside the house while Salman was there. While Shehnaz was away, Salman had previously warned Sidharth that Shehnaz was in love with him. He then went on to ask Sidharth to stay away from Shehnaz because it would ruin her image and facing the real world would be difficult with her 'psycho' behaviour.

In the upcoming episode, Shehnaz is seen continuing her behaviour and forcefully giving Sidharth hugs, confessing her love to him. Sidharth had a very neutral reaction to the same.

Shehnaz Gill's jealous episode began after the roast episode, when she and Mahira Sharma took a dig at each other. Shehnaz taunted Paras Chhabra if she will be jealous of someone like Mahira, while the latter told Shehnaz that she needs to raise her standard.