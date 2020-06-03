'Begusarai' actor Rajesh Kareer pleads for money in emotional video, asks help to return home

People are suffering monetarily because of the coronavirus lockdown and celebrities are no exception, especially television actors, some of whom are genuinely struggling to make ends meet. TV actor Rajesh Kareer, who played Shivangi Joshi's father in the show Begusarai, shared an emotional video on Facebook, pleading for financial help.

In the video, Rajesh urged those watching the video to pitch in with at least Rs 300-400, so that he could raise enough money to return to his hometown in Punjab. He said, in the video, "Baat yeh hai ki… agar sharam karunga toh yeh zindagi bohot bhari padne wali hai... Bas itni hi guzaarish karna chahta hoon aap logon se ki mujhe madad ki bohot sakht zaroorat hai. Haalaat bohot hi naazuk bane hue hai humare (The thing is… If I feel ashamed now, then life can become very difficult. I am in desperate need of help and I appeal to you. My situation is quite critical)."

He further added, "Aap logon se meri yeh humble request hai ki bhale hi Rs 300-400 dein. Itni agar aap log madad karenge toh… Kyunki shooting kab start hogi, kab na ho, kuch pata nahi. Mujhe kaam mile ya na mile, kuch pata nahi hai. Life ekdum block si ho gayi hai. Kuch samajh nahi aa raha. Jeena chahta hoon (I want to make a humble request to you to contribute Rs 300-400 if you can. If you can help with this much… I don’t know when shoots will resume or if I will get any work. Life has come to a standstill and I am unable to understand anything. I want to live)," he said, choking with emotion.

For the uninformed, Begusarai aired from 2015 to 2016, and also starred Shweta Tiwari and Vishal Aditya Singh.