BB16: MC Stan turns breathless, Archana Gautam gets electrocuted while performing stunts for Rohit Shetty's KKK 13

A day before the grand finale, Rohit Shetty tests the strength of the Top 5 contestants for his upcoming show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 11, 2023, 07:45 AM IST

Rohit Shetty enters Bigg Boss' house to pick a finalist for his upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi and tests the Top 5 contestants' strength by conducting tasks. In today's episode, Rohit will finally reveal that among Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, he will pick the best for KKK 13. 

But to be in his show, the contestant will have to prove themselves. Thus, Rohit conducts some dangerous tasks for the Top 5 with the help of professionals. At first, Rohit conducts an underwater task, where the contestant will have to go deep in the swimming pool. MC Stan tries hard to play, but he turns breathless and comes up to the surface after a few moments. In the other task, Archana Gautam tries to cross a distance by dodging laser beams. However, Archana misbalances and gets electrocuted multiple times. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary gets a chance to prove herself by riding a bicycle through a glass door, and she performs it well.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 will take happen on Sunday, and the contestants will grace the evening with their performances. Shalin will dance at Govinda Naam Mera song Bijlee Bijlee. On the other side, Archana Gautam will perform the iconic song Hawa Hawai. 

Yesterday, Bigg Boss Season 7 winner Gauahar Khan predicted that history will be repeated as a woman would be lifting the trophy. On Twitter, Priyanka shared that she has a gut feeling about Priyanka being the winner of the season. She wrote, "Gut feeling, Priyanka will win #bb16" 

The 16th season is considered to be one of the most popular seasons of the show, and owing to its popularity, the show was extended for four weeks. The grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 will happen on Sunday, February 12, from 7 PM onwards. 

