Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan predicts Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will win season 16, netizens react

Bigg Boss 16 will have its grand finale on Sunday, and among Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot, one will emerge as the season winner. Netizens have already started supporting their favourite for the big night, and even Gauahar Khan has shared her prediction for the big night.

The Bigg Boss Season 7 winner has predicted that history will be repeated as a woman would be lifting the trophy. On Twitter, Priyanka shared that she has a gut feeling about Priyanka being the winner of the season. She wrote, "Gut feeling, Priyanka will win #bb16"

Gut feeling , Priyanka will win #bb16 ! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) February 9, 2023

Soon after her tweet, several netizens shared their reaction to her prediction. While die-hard fans of Priyanka appreciated Khan's tweet. Other netizens called her a 'fixed winner' and a 'biased' decision. A user wrote, "Vo to sab ko pta hai gutt feeling kya..@Colourtv bhau hi winner hogi..#Fixedwinner (Everyone knows, what's the gut feeling, Colors tv's actress will win)." Another user wrote, "Tx Gauahar Khan not support shiv kyo ki aap ek panoti ho, jise bhi support Karti hai o har jata hai (you are jinxed, the one you support, losses) #ShivThakare." One of the users wrote, "Thank you for supporting #PriyankaChaharChoudhary and keep supporting her till 13th February #ShivThakare ko uske fans ke bharose pe Rehne de Trophy for Shiv." A netizen wrote, "Only #ShalinBhanot deserves to win... If winner looks like her than I'll be happy with the fact Shalin will not be winner."

Even actor Anirudh Dave called Uddariyaan actress as the born winner of the show, and tweeted, "#PriyankaChaharChoudhary ure born winner for this season #BiggBoss #BiggBoss16."

The 16th season is considered to be one of the most popular seasons of the show, and owing to its popularity, the show was extended for four weeks. The grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 will happen on Sunday, February 12.