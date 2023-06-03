Barun Sobti says quality of OTT content 'has really gone down' now: 'When focus shifts to paisa banana...' | Exclusive

Barun Sobti on OTT programming

For years, Barun Sobti was one of the most popular names on Indian television. Through shows like Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, he became a household name. Then, around 2017-18, he began working in web series and since his first released, he has not returned to TV. While he continues to work in web series across platforms, Barun admits that with the proliferation of content, the content has seen some dilution.

In an exclusive chat with DNA for the release of the second season his show Asur, Barun speaks about how times have changed since the first season released in 2020. “At that time, a lot of surprisingly good stuff was coming out. Now, the quality has gone really down. Now, if a good thing comes out, it is talked about or liked longer than before,” says the actor.

When asked if that lowering of quality is due to the quick churning of shows these days, Barun responds, “That depicts the capitalistic approach to things these days.” He pauses and then adds, “When OTT started, it was an adventure. Then, capitalism creeps in where the focus shifts to ‘jaldi se paisa banana’ (quick money-making).”

However, Barun admits that there is still good work being done because there are enough people who care about quality. He explains, “The artistes will never die though. There may be many more capitalists and businessmen than artistes but they won’t kill the artistes. For instance, I have done 5 shows over the last one and a half year but that shows there is still good stuff out there.”

Asur 2, which also stars Arshad Warsi, Ridhi Dogra, Sharib Hashmi, and Anupriya Goenka, released on JioCinema on June 1. The following day, all episodes of season 2 were made available for streaming for free on the platform.