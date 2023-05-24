Search icon
Asur 2 first look: Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, Riddhi Dogra return to stop 'mahayudh,' hints at darker, gritter world

The formidable duo of Dhananjay Rajput, aka Arshad Warsi and Nikhil Nair, aka Barun Sobti, are back, as Asur threatens to rise and take over the world.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 24, 2023, 08:27 PM IST

Asur 2 first look: Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, Riddhi Dogra return to stop 'mahayudh,' hints at darker, gritter world
A still of Arshad Warsi from Asur 2

Asur 2 first look: The brutal murders and the dark world of Asur is back to haunt the viewers with the next chapter, and the first look of Asur 2 will leave you craving for more. On Wednesday, Jio Cinema revealed the first look of the upcoming series and gave a glimpse of the rising dark world. 

The upcoming season highlighted the rise of the dark world, the Asur duniya. Season 1 (2020) ended with a cliffhanger, weighing over the fate of the elusive killer and the horror games that unfolded. The first look promo of the second season offers a sneak peek into the upcoming storyline blended with mythology with forensic science colliding to give an edge-of-the-seat crime thriller. 

Apart from the promising, formidable duo of Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti, the show also stars an ensemble cast of Ridhi Dogra, Anupriya Goenka, Amey Wagh, Meiyang Chang, and Gaurav Arora. Jio Cinema uploaded the 1-minute teaser on their official YouTube channel and wrote in the description, "SHIGHRA HI MULAQAT HOGI. Get ready to embrace your dark side as ASUR returns." 

Here's the first look at Asur 2 

As soon as the promo was shared, several netizens appreciated the first look and shared their anticipation for the show. An internet user wrote, "From this series we get to know the real meaning of dark side." Another internet user wrote, "I don't have words to express how happy I am to see this it was my first web series I watched it in 2020 it's been 3 years of waiting finally the wait is over thanks mota bhai." A fan wrote, "The level of intensity just in this small clip gives chills …. The whole series would be a blast." Another netizen wrote, "ASUR is the Definition of the "Webseries" in indian Digital Cinema. Awaiting." Asur 2 will premiere on Jio Cinema from June 1.

