Ayesha Khan faints after Salman Khan slams her in Bigg Boss 17, rushed to hospital

It seems like Ayesha Khan couldn't bear the Vaar of Salman Khan during Weekend Ka Vaar, and netizens also have mixed feelings about the unexpected incident.

Bigg Boss season 17 witnessed another unexpected event. In the upcoming episode of Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar, the host slammed wild card contestant Ayesha Khan for tarnishing Munawar Faruqui's fame and using the platform to gain recognition. After the episode, Ayesha broke down and reportedly fainted due to low blood pressure.

Popular Bigg Boss insider portals, The Khabri and Bigg Boss Tak have confirmed that Ayesha was rushed to the hospital after the WKW shoot and brought back home after a regular checkup. The Khabri tweeted, "#BiggBoss17 #WeekendKaVaar #AyeshaKhan is back in #BiggBoss17 house, after medical checkup." Bigg Boss Tak tweeted information from India Today report, that reads, "BREAKING! Ayesha Khan makes a return to the Bigg Boss 17 house. Ayesha Khan was rushed to hospital on the evening of December 29 due to a medical emergency. She fainted unexpectedly after Salman Khan's CLASS. After a quick checkup, she was brought back inside the house. She was asked to take some rest. She is now recovering and back inside the house."

Here are the tweets

BREAKING! Ayesha Khan makes a return to the Bigg Boss 17 house



Ayesha Khan was rushed to hospital on the evening of December 29 due to a medical emergency. She fainted unexpectedly after Salman Khan's CLASS. After a quick checkup, she was brought back inside the house. She was… — #BiggBoss_Ta BiggBoss_Tak) December 30, 2023

Ayesha Khan entered Bigg Boss as a wildcard after she alleged that Munawar was involved with Nazila Sitaishi while dating her became a topic of discussion. Ayesha demanded a public apology from Munawar on national television. Serious allegations were made against the comedian which left him emotional. Meanwhile, in tonight's episode, Salman Khan will confront Ayesha Khan on national television during Bigg Boss 17.

In the recent promo, Salman Khan can be seen bashing her asking her motive behind entering the house. While Ayesha can be seen explaining that she wants an apology from Munawar Faruqui. In response, Salman sarcastically asks if she wanted this apology on national television. This week, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Anurag Dobhal, Neil Bhatt and Rinku Dhawan are nominated for eviction, it will be interesting to see who will bid goodbye to the show.