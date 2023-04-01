Search icon
Apurva Agnihotri claims Bigg Boss is 'scripted,' explains makers' decision of choosing MC Stan as winner

In the recent vlog, Apurva Agnihotri revealed how Bigg Boss is 'scripted' and why makers tried to turn the tables during the finale to surprise the viewers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 06:26 PM IST

Apurva Agnihotri claims Bigg Boss is 'scripted,' explains makers' decision of choosing MC Stan as winner
Apurva Agnihotri

Actor Apurva Agnihotri has been a part of Bigg Boss, and in his recent vlog, Apurva stated that the reality show is 'scripted.' For the unversed, Apurva and his wife Shilpa participated in Bigg Boss season  7. In Apurva's latest vlog, the duo discussed Bigg Boss' latest season. 

In the video, Apurva asked Shilpa if Bigg Boss is scripted or not. Shilpa stated that, unlike the popular view, the show isn't scripted. Shilpa explained, "Bigg Boss is not scripted but everyone is aware and knows that if I want to be the ‘THE’ person then what is needed to be done? They have prerequisites – react karo, content do, fight, give your point of view, be assertive. If the personality is not like that, then what to do." Apurva disagreed with her, and stated, "It is scripted." He added, "It is scripted. The channel knows who will react and how. And that’s why people have started predicting in recent seasons." 

Apurva further added that the makers even fix winners to surprise the viewers. Citing the example of Bigg Boss 16, he said, "At the end, kind of forcefully have to turn the tables and surprise all with the winner's name. We saw it in the recent season too else everyone would have said, ‘she (Priyanka Chahar Choudhary) is the channel's face, so she became the winner’. So, the show is scripted to a certain extent." 

Here's the video

Apurva further revealed that a few of his friends took psychiatric help after Bigg Boss as they couldn't handle the negative reception they received from the public, and they went into depression. "Honestly, I wasn’t very kicked about it. I had the feeling that whatever name, fame and respect you have earned in your life, can be washed away in a snap. And it has happened with people. I know many friends, who after the show went through severe depression and took psychiatric help. No matter how thick-skinned or confident you are, it is difficult to digest all the trolling and negative comments that people talk about you outside the show." Apurva is known for hit TV series Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin. 

