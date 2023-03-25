Shiv Thakare breaks silence on Abdu Rozik-MC Stan's fight, says 'woh nahi toh pyaar nahi...'

Abdu Rozik-Shiv Thakare-MC Stan

Bigg Boss 16 former contestant, Shiv Thakare has finally broken the silence about the ongoing feud between his friends Abdu Rozik and MC Stan. For the past few weeks, things are not well between Tajikistan-origin singer and BB16 winner. Abdu has also claimed that the friendship between them is 'over.'

Now, Shiv Thakare, who's known as the mastermind and the leader of their group aka mandali has shared his views about the differences between his friends. While speaking to Zoom, Shiv called the ongoing feud a 'normal misunderstanding' between good friends and that they will soon mend their ways. "Kuch nahi hua hai. Ghar ka nok jhok hai. Woh nahi toh pyaar nahi badhega. Do din mein 'Love you MC,' 'Love you Abdu' hoga. Ye ruthna-manana hai jo 2 doston mein hote rehta hai (Nothing has happened. Just family banter, otherwise the love won't grow. In the next two days they will be saying love you to each other, 'love you MC' and 'love you Abdu.' Such petty arguments happen within friends)." As Shiv Thakare is close to both of them, he will probably play an important role in their patch-up.

On Wednesday, Abdu Rozik shared a screenshot in which and called MC Stan’s fan 'chapri fans'. The screenshot reads, “how cheap and shameless of MC Stan fans abusing Abdu Rozik so badly, being racist and height shaming, wasn’t Abdu always there for Stan during his low times in Bigg Boss? So Abdu will obviously be hurt now that Stan ignores and has ceased contact with Abdu.” Sharing the screenshot, Abdu Rozik added Emiway Bantai’s diss track ‘Samaj mein aaya kya?’ and wrote, “song dedicated to Chapri fans."

For the unversed, Abdu Rozik expressed his anger against MC Stan in his Instagram live. Abdu claimed that MC Stan is spreading false news about him. Abdu said that MC Stan is saying that he has called him to promote his new single. However, he rejected Stan's claims and says that he doesn't need him to promote his song. Rozik also added that MC Stan has changed after the show, and he has even ignored him after the season ended.