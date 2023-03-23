Shocking! Abdu Rozik calls MC Stan's fans 'chapri', shares screenshot

Credit: Abdu Rozik-MC Stan/Instagram

Bigg Boss 16 fame Abu Rozik and MC Stan who became friends inside the controversial house have been making headlines because of their ugly feud now. On Wednesday, Abdu Rozik shared a screenshot in which and called MC Stan’s fan 'chapri fans'.

The screenshot reads, “how cheap and shameless of MC Stan fans abusing Abdu Rozik so badly, being racist and height shaming, wasn’t Abdu always there for Stan during his low times in Bigg Boss? So Abdu will obviously be hurt now that Stan ignores and has ceased contact with Abdu.”

Sharing the screenshot, Abdu Rozik added Emiway Bantai’s diss track ‘Samaj mein aaya kya?’ and wrote, “song dedicated to Chapri fans."

One of the social media users shared the screenshot on Twitter and wrote, “Just look at this kid. How desperate he is to get a reply from MC Stan and management. Izzat hazam nhi hoti kya? Acha hua Stan ne reply nhi diya tujhe… Iske baad to bhul jaao Abdu Rozik. Apna career sambhaalo ab.”

Meanwhile, MC Stan is yet to react to these claims made by Abdu Rozik. For the unversed, Abdu Rozik is miffed with the rapper for spreading lies about him in the media. According to Abdu, MC Stan has claimed that he has asked the rapper to make reels and promote his new song Pyaar. However, Abdu rejected it and cleared that he never asked or approached him for his song. Recently, Rozik attended a party hosted by Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shiv Thakare. In the bash, Abdu spoke to the media and broke the silence. Rozik stated that he doesn't need Stan and has a bigger social media following than him. Abdu publically expressed his discontent with MC Stan and panned him for spreading lies about him.

Before that, Abdu Rozik went live on Instagram and said that MC Stan has been ignoring him after the show. Rozik is unhappy with the rapper's attitude. He also asserted that he was among the contestant who always supported him in the show. This has left a void between them, and the Chota Bhaijaan singer is disappointed with Stan's behaviour.

