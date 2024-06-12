Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

TS TET Result 2024: Telangana TET results declared, check direct link, pass percentage

Vegetable prices skyrocket across India; Onion, potato get costlier by...

J-K: 2 terrorists killed by security forces in Kathua district two days after Reasi attack

Kalki 2898 AD title explained: Why Prabhas, Amitabh, Deepika-starrer is set in 29th century; know its Aryabhatta connect

Elon Musk had sex with former intern, asked SpaceX employee to have his babies: Report

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kalki 2898 AD title explained: Why Prabhas, Amitabh, Deepika-starrer is set in 29th century; know its Aryabhatta connect

After Abida Parveen-Atif Aslam together on stage, UAE all set to welcome Enrique Iglesias on this date

Must-have premium polo t-shirts for men on Amazon; check here

10 deepest places on Earth that will give you chills

Avoid drinking water after eating watermelon, here's why

Here's how many crores Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan have charged for Kalki 2898 AD

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Pappu Yadav, Newly Elected Bihar MP, Booked In Extortion Case, Calls It 'Conspiracy'

Queens Killing! Indian-Origin Man Shoots Brother Dead, Injures Mother, Kills Self In New York

Election In France: Why President Macron Announced Mid-Term Elections In France?

Kalki 2898 AD title explained: Why Prabhas, Amitabh, Deepika-starrer is set in 29th century; know its Aryabhatta connect

Kalki 2898 AD title explained: Why Prabhas, Amitabh, Deepika-starrer is set in 29th century; know its Aryabhatta connect

Meet superstar who was in live-in with co-star while married, wife dragged him to court, married Russian model after...

HomeIndia

India

J-K: 2 terrorists killed by security forces in Kathua district two days after Reasi attack

The incident in the Jammu region comes two days after terrorists attacked a bus carrying pilgrims from Shiv Khori temple to Katra, causing the bus to veer off the road and fall into a deep gorge, leaving nine dead and 41 injured.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Jun 12, 2024, 01:39 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

J-K: 2 terrorists killed by security forces in Kathua district two days after Reasi attack
Security personnel are in position as an operation is going on after some gunshots were reportedly heard by villagers in the Hiranagar area of Kathua on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

A suspected Pakistani terrorist was killed by security forces after ultras attacked a village near the International Border (IB) in Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir, last Tuesday evening, injuring a civilian, police confirmed. On Wednesday, officials confirmed that a second terrorist holed up in a village in J-K's Kathua district, was also eliminated by security forces. 

A massive operation is underway to flush out the remaining holed-up terrorists, believed to have infiltrated from across the border.

The incident in the Jammu region comes two days after terrorists attacked a bus carrying pilgrims from Shiv Khori temple to Katra, causing the bus to veer off the road and fall into a deep gorge, leaving nine dead and 41 injured.

Police spokespersons stated that the terrorists struck Saida Sukhal village near Koota Mode in the Hiranagar sector, around 60 km from Kathua, on Tuesday evening. One terrorist was killed during the ensuing search operation by security forces.

An AK assault rifle and a rucksack were recovered from the slain terrorist, whose identity and group affiliation are being verified, officials revealed.

Operations are ongoing, the spokesperson added.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan can still qualify for Super 8s, need to win…

Kartik Aaryan opens up on rising cost of films due to whopping star fees: 'You have to know...'

Mohan Charan Majhi to be new Chief Minister of Odisha, to take oath on...

'Wo raat apun 2 baje tak piya': Pak celebs' hilarious reactions to India beating Pakistan in T20 World Cup go viral

Meet Miss India finalist who left modelling to crack UPSC in 1st try with self-study, but chose not to be IAS due to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement