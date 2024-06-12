J-K: 2 terrorists killed by security forces in Kathua district two days after Reasi attack

The incident in the Jammu region comes two days after terrorists attacked a bus carrying pilgrims from Shiv Khori temple to Katra, causing the bus to veer off the road and fall into a deep gorge, leaving nine dead and 41 injured.

Security personnel are in position as an operation is going on after some gunshots were reportedly heard by villagers in the Hiranagar area of Kathua on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

A suspected Pakistani terrorist was killed by security forces after ultras attacked a village near the International Border (IB) in Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir, last Tuesday evening, injuring a civilian, police confirmed. On Wednesday, officials confirmed that a second terrorist holed up in a village in J-K's Kathua district, was also eliminated by security forces.

A massive operation is underway to flush out the remaining holed-up terrorists, believed to have infiltrated from across the border.

Police spokespersons stated that the terrorists struck Saida Sukhal village near Koota Mode in the Hiranagar sector, around 60 km from Kathua, on Tuesday evening. One terrorist was killed during the ensuing search operation by security forces.

An AK assault rifle and a rucksack were recovered from the slain terrorist, whose identity and group affiliation are being verified, officials revealed.

Operations are ongoing, the spokesperson added.