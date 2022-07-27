Anupamaa: Samar aka Paras Kalnawat to be replaced by Suvansh Dhar in Rupali Ganguly's show?

Paran Kalnawat-Suvansh Dhar

Rupali Ganguly's popular show Anupamaa has undergone a casting replacement and Paras Kalnawat, who is currently playing the titular character's rebellious son Samar has been shown the exit door. As per the report in BollywoodLife, Paras breached the contract, and gave his commitment to a rival channel, to participate in a dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa. Thus, he has been asked to leave the show.

The report further added that the makers were looking for an apt replacement for Paras, and they found it in Suvansh Dhar. Dhar has earned praises for his acting chops in Appnapan: Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan, and it seems like he has a good chance of stepping into Paras' shoe. As per the report, Dhar has been approached for the part, and if everything falls right into place, Suvansh will take up the challenge of portraying a popular character with his interpretation.

Earlier, Aneri Vajani who played the role of Malvika quit the show, and then she became a part of the stunt-reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The actress was seen in the show as Malvika aka Mukku, and her character and acting chops were praised by the audience. However, Aneri has decided to quit the show forever, as there is not enough scope left for her character. Confirming her exit to Etimes, Aneri added that when she narrated the character of Mukku, she understood the potential of the character, and that's what excited her.

However, Aneri took a short break from the show, and her character got vanished from the storyline, until Anupamaa and Anuj's wedding celebration. Vajani added that when producer Ranjan Shahi quipped her about her return, Aneri added, "Par ab khatam ho Gaya hai and there is no scope of coming back to the show (smiles). I have been a part of Anupamaa and Anuj’s pre-wedding rituals. Maine saari rasme nibha lee bas shaadi mein nahi rahungi. I will enjoy the wedding from Cape Town.” Aneri was excited to overcome her fear in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, as this will be her first stunt-based reality show. However, Aneri was eliminated from KKK 12 a few weeks after going on-air.