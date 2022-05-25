Anupamaa: Malvika aka Aneri Vajani quits the show with no intent to return

Aneri Vajani

Television actress Aneri Vajani has taken an exit from the ongoing hit drama Anupamaa. The actress was seen in the show as Malvika aka Mukku, and her character and acting chops were praised by the audience. However, Aneri has decided to quit the show forever, as there is not enough scope left for her character. Confirming her exit to Etimes, Aneri added that when she narrated the character of Mukku, she understood the potential of the character, and that's what excited her.

However, Aneri took a short break from the show, and her character got vanished from the storyline, until Anupamaa and Anuj's wedding celebration. Vajani added that when producer Ranjan Shahi quipped her about her return, Aneri added, "Par ab khatam ho Gaya hai and there is no scope of coming back to the show (smiles). I have been a part of Anupamaa and Anuj’s pre-wedding rituals. Maine saari rasme nibha lee bas shaadi mein nahi rahungi. I will enjoy the wedding from Cape Town.”

Aneri is excited to overcome her fear in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, and this will be her first stunt-based reality show. When she was asked about her thoughts on the reality show, Aneri asserted, "Initially, I was sceptical whether I would be able to do it, but once I have made up my mind, I put my heart and soul into it." To give her best shot, Aneri has also driven her focus to fitness, and she has joined the gym to be in her best shape. Speaking about the future, Aneri shared that she will look forward to strong characters like Mukku. However, her priority will be lead roles. Before Anupamaa, Aneri has impressed the audience with shows like Beyhadh, Kaali- Ek Punar Avatar, and Crazy Stupid Ishq.