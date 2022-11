Credit: Anjali Arora/Instagram

Anjali Arora and Urfi Javed were seen burning the floor in sexy outfits on the occasion of Anjali Arora's birthday. Anjali Arora shared the video of her birthday party which features Urfi Javed and her ex Paras.

Take a look:

Urfi Javed was seen wearing a revealing outfit while Anjali Arora opted for a red gown.