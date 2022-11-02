Urfi Javed's skincare routine includes DIY face masks, follow these steps to get glowing skin like actress

Urfi Javed

Social media star Urfi Javed is known for giving out unique fashion statements. However, there is another side of the Bigg Boss OTT star that you are not aware of. Urfi is a beauty expert too, and she got some tricks to get perfect glowing skin.

While studying her Instagram profile, we found out that in 2020-2021, Urfi posted some videos of DIY face masks that are quite useful and easy. In one of her posts, Urfi showed how to make a sheet mask with banana extracts. In the video, Urfi takes a banana, adds a teaspoon of honey, squeezes a lemon, adds some isab-gol, mixes it and spread it on the face with a brush. Later, she covers the face with a sheet mask. Javed instructs to keep the mask for 15 minutes, and dadah! Urfi shared the video by saying, "Why buy expensive sheet masks! This DIY fruit sheet mask will leave your skin glowing and super hydrated! Try it and let me know! #diy #facemask #sheetmask."

Watch the video

Urfi got positive feedback on DIY hacks, thus she posted another video about preparing a 'monster face mask' with the help of Chia Seeds.

READ: 6 Times Urfi Javed set internet on fire with her bold avatars

The actress emphasised the fact that we got the best of natural products in our homes. All we have to do is to utilise them to the fullest. While posting the video, Urfi captioned it saying, "monster face pack recipe. This easy peasy face pack really helps to nourish and hydrate face pack. Simple ingredients easily available. This will make your skin feel instantly hydrated and glowing."

Ingredients used

Chia seeds

Milk

Fresh aloe Vera

Honey

Turmeric and cedar essential oil

Watch the video

Reportedly, Urfi believes in depending more on homemade therapies for good health and glowing skin. As per the report of ABP news, Urfi drinks Lemon juice that helps her in fighting the bacteria. Urfi even drinks Karela-Jamun juice which protects her skin from dark spots and gives her the right amount of Vitamin A. Apart from that, Urfi does pop fish oil capsules that keep her heart healthy. The actress has also made a routine of having 1 tsp of chawanprash daily.