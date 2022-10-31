Search icon
6 Times Urfi Javed burned the internet with her bold avatars

Urfi Javed often breaks internet with her bold and sexy photos.

Known for her style, internet sensation Urfi Javed never fails to break the internet with her bold and sexy photos. She is one of those actresses who doesn't care about 'what people will say?'.  Let's take a look at her 6 bold and sexy photos.

Take a loo:

1. In bold black outfit

In bold black outfit
1/6

On Monday, Urfi Javed dropped a bold photo of herself in a black outfit. Her photos went viral on social media. 

2. Urfi Javed in yellow outfit

Urfi Javed in yellow outfit
2/6

Urfi Javed burned the internet when she dropped a photo of herself in a sexy yellow outfit. 

3. Urfi Javed in red shirt and top

Urfi Javed in red shirt and top
3/6

Urfi Javed looks sexy in a red skirt and top. She is looking beautiful in these photos. 

 

4. Urfi Javed in bold green top

Urfi Javed in bold green top
4/6

Urfi Javed looks glamorous in a bold green top, teamed up with brown pants. 

5. Urfi Javed in brown sexy dress

Urfi Javed in brown sexy dress
5/6

Urfi Javed stunned everyone when she chose to wear this bold outfit. 

6. Urfi Javed in customised shirt

Urfi Javed in customised shirt
6/6

Urfi Javed looks glamorous in customised backless shirt. She never fails to grab attention with her looks.

