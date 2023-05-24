Search icon
Aditya Singh Rajput's mother reveals her last conversation with late actor, says 'I called him around 2:15 pm'

The late actor Aditya Singh Rajput's mother has slammed the 'death due to drug overdoses' report and said 'by putting such unverified claims, they are maligning the name of my son.'

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 24, 2023, 06:15 PM IST

Credit: Aditya Singh Rajput/Instagram

Actor Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on Monday under suspicious circumstances. Meanwhile, reports stating the actor died due to drug overdoses circulated everywhere.

Now, the late actor’s mother has reacted to the reports and slammed the news about drug overdoses. Usha Rajput, while speaking to Hindustan Times, said that she has been getting calls from people who are asking about the authenticity of the drug overuse. She said, “By putting such unverified claims, they are maligning the name of my son and my family. This is a cruel thing to do.”

She added, “On Monday afternoon, I noticed that my entire chat history with my son had been deleted. Not being so technologically savvy, I called him around 2.15 pm to ask what might have happened. He told me there was some problem with WhatsApp and he would text me again. However, he didn’t say anything about being unwell.”

However, on Monday evening, she received a call from Aditya’s close friend who informed her about the actor’s death. She said, “I panicked and was shaking; I had to call a neighbour to pack my bags and help me book a ticket to Mumbai.”

While all the initial reports have suggested that the actor and casting director has died through a drug overdose, Times Now has quoted sources as saying that it could have been an accident, and it is likely that Aditya Singh Rajput slipped in the washroom and hit his head.

Meanwhile, many news reports have termed the cause of his death as “mysterious circumstances”. Rajput’s body was discovered by his cook and security guard, who took him to the hospital where the Splitsvilla fame actor was declared dead.

Aditya Singh Rajput was 32 years old and had appeared in over 300 television commercials to date. Further, he was known for movies such as Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Mara, Gandi Baat, Krantiveer, Awaaz Season 9, and the reality TV show Splitsvilla.

 

