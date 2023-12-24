Abhishek Kumar says Ayesha Khan claims 'Munawar Faruqui got physical' with her, lied about his son on Bigg Boss 17

In the latest Bigg Boss episode, Abhishek Kumar was heard telling Munawar Faruqui, 'Ayesha Khan told Isha that she was in a physical relationship with the comedian'.

Munawar Faruqui has been making headlines ever since Ayesha Khan stepped inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. The comedian is accused of cheating on his girlfriend and the new wildcard contestant.

Ayesha accused him of being in a relationship with her while already committed to Nazila Sitaishi. In the latest Bigg Boss episode, Abhishek Kumar was heard telling Munawar that Ayesha told Isha that she was in a physical relationship with the comedian who told her that he was seeing his future with her.

We MunawarKiJanta ki here yo support munawar but abhishek we're gonna support you too, you're the real friend of munawar everyone need a Friend like him.#MunawarFaruqui #biggboss17#AbhishekKumar #MunAbhi#MunawarKiJanta pic.twitter.com/AuKf9Vifef — (@Team_Faruqui01) December 23, 2023

The influencer also claimed that Munwary lied about being with his son on Bigg Boss 17. "I heard him saying, he was with his son for 6 months. Do mahine se main apke sath thi... aapka beta aapke saath nahi rehta tha. Last ek hafte pehle bulawa liya tha, mujhe pata toh chale kya ye sab game ke liye kar rahe ho ya nahin," she said.

Bigg Boss 9 winner Prince Narula has come out in support of Munawar Faruqui, who is currently a contestant on Bigg Boss 17, after his private life came out in public. Sharing a post on his social media, Prince said: "Phir bolte hain why Bigg Boss is doing good this year. Agar tum content ke liye kisi ke personal life ka mazaak bana doge toh kaun khelenge jo khel rahe the. Vikas, Munawar, or Abhishek, unki dhachiya uda diye fir keh rahe ho khelo (Then you say why Bigg Boss is doing good this year. If you make fun of someone's personal life for the sake of content, then who will play the game? You have destroyed Vikas, Munawar, and Abhishek, and now you are asking them to play the game)."

"Pichle kuch seasons se logon ke personal life ka mazaak bana ke dekha hai. Koi aam insaan isse depression mein ja sakta hai, galat kadam utha sakta hai. Show hai, show ke tarah khilvao (In the last few seasons, you have made fun of people's personal lives. Any common man can go into this depression, he can take a wrong step. This is a show, play it like a show)", he further wrote.