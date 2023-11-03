Abhijeet Khandkekar reveals he took inspiration from his ex-boss, real-life journalist for Duranga 2

Abhijeet Khandkekar opened up about his preparation and his inspiration for his character in the series Duranga Season 2

Actor Abhijeet Khandkekar is all set to reprise his character of Vikas Sarode in Duranga Season 2, and the actor shared an interesting trivia related to his character. In the Duranga series, Abhijeet plays a journalist Vikas. To get into the skin of the character, he took reference from his ex-boss, a freelance journalist.

Talking more about the same, Abhijeet said, "Honestly, I had a conversation with my previous boss when I used to work for the local news channel. During our conversation, I didn't directly seek insights from him, but I was always inspired by him. If I wanted to be a journalist, I aspired to be like him, a journalist who genuinely wanted to get to the core of the matter. His name is Mr. Niranjan Takle, and I think he's a freelance journalist now. Earlier he used to work for The Week. I believe some of Mr. Niranjan Takle's views might be a bit extreme, but the way I observed him practising journalism, I wanted to emulate it. However, our character is a fictional one but I have tried to incorporate certain nuances from his approach."

Speaking about his most difficult scene from the series, Abhijeet said, "I think in the first season, there's a scene where everything begins. I go to Abhishek's workshop to meet him, and Abhishek grabs me, and kidnaps me. Despite the fact that we didn't rehearse the scene in the same way, Abhishek grabbed me from behind and tried to choke me. After we had done two or three rehearsals, Gulshan and I were both very serious and cautious about the scene. Nevertheless, I did get choked up a bit, I was choked for a few seconds. It was nobody's fault, but in the heat of the moment, both of us were so charged up that I felt like I might faint." Duranga Season 2 is currently streaming on ZEE5.