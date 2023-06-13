Search icon
Xiaomi Pad 6 with 144Hz display, Snapdragon 870 SoC launched in India: Price, offers and more

Xiaomi Pad 6 will be available in two RAM and storage configurations - 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB priced at Rs 26,999 and Rs 28,999 respectively.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 02:41 PM IST

Xiaomi Pad 6 with 144Hz display, Snapdragon 870 SoC launched in India: Price, offers and more
Xiaomi Pad 6

Xiaomi Pad 6 tablet has been launched in India by the Chinese tech giant as it faces charges from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in foreign exchange law violation case involving a staggering amount of over Rs 5,551 crore. Xiaomi Pad 6 a mid-range tablet from the company aiming to get some of its declining popularity back. Weighing around half a kilogram, the Xiaomi Pad 6 features a 2.8K LCD display, quad speakers, over 8000maAh battery pack and it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset.

Xiaomi Pad 6: Price

Xiaomi Pad 6 will be available in two RAM and storage configurations - 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB priced at Rs 26,999 and Rs 28,999 respectively. The tablet will be available for purchase starting June 21 via Amazon, Mi.com, and Xiaomi retail stores. ICICI Bank card users can get an instant discount of Rs 3,000 on the new tablet.

Xiaomi Pad 6 specifications

The Xiaomi Pad 6 comes with a 11-inch LCD display with 2880 x 1800 pixels resolution and 309 PPI. The 10-bit panel supports up to a 144Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and of  550 nits peak brightness. The screen can play HDR10 and Dolby Vision content. 

Under the hood, the Xiaomi Pad 6 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It runs MIUI 14 for Pad based on Android 13.

There’s a 13MP camera on the rear and an 8MP front-facing camera. It comes with WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type-C). The device houses an 8,840mAh battery. It can charge at a maximum rate of 33W and supports multiple charging standards.

