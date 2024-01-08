World’s first wireless transparent OLED TV unveiled by LG at CES 2024, to go on sale…

LG Signature OLED T features two unique screen modes: transparent and black. In its transparent mode, users can view multimedia content superimposed over the background of their room.

LG Electronics has introduced its innovative wireless transparent TV at CES 2024. It features a state-of-the-art organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display. This cutting-edge technology allows the screen to appear almost invisible when not in use.

The LG Signature OLED T integrates transparent OLED technology with a wireless audio-visual transmission system, offering a clear view through the screen and eliminating the clutter of visible cables, as per LG Electronics. Highlighted by the Yonhap news agency, the TV boasts self-lit pixel technology, ensuring exceptional picture quality while maintaining a sleek design.

This revolutionary TV offers flexibility in home placement, easily movable to various locations like in front of a window or between different rooms, thanks to its transparent screen and cordless technology.

The LG Signature OLED T features two unique screen modes: transparent and black. In its transparent mode, users can view multimedia content superimposed over the background of their room, whether it's a window view or wall art. For a more traditional viewing experience with enhanced resolution, the screen can be switched to black mode with a simple remote control command.

Powered by the advanced Alpha 11 AI processor and equipped with LG Electronics’ proprietary webOS smart TV platform, the LG Signature OLED T delivers performance fourfold that of its predecessors. The Alpha 11 processor ensures superior image quality by meticulously analyzing and adjusting each pixel and color, aligning with the original intent of the content creators, complemented by immersive audio.

LG Electronics has announced that the LG Signature OLED T will be available in global markets later this year.