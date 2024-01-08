World’s first wireless transparent OLED TV unveiled by LG at CES 2024, to go on sale…

Headlines

Meet man who works in Rs 80116 crore company, son of pharma billionaire with Rs 23280 crore net worth

Vijay Sethupathi was 'heartbroken' when Gully Boy was sent as India's Oscar entry over Super Deluxe, calls it 'politics'

Watch: Shakib Al Hasan slaps fan before winning Bangladesh election, video goes viral

Qualcomm to open new design centre in India, to generate 1,600 jobs

Team India faces major setback with Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav injuries; report excludes duo till....

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man who works in Rs 80116 crore company, son of pharma billionaire with Rs 23280 crore net worth

Vijay Sethupathi was 'heartbroken' when Gully Boy was sent as India's Oscar entry over Super Deluxe, calls it 'politics'

Watch: Shakib Al Hasan slaps fan before winning Bangladesh election, video goes viral

6 benefits of cinnamon that help in weight loss

Tips to take care of your coloured hair

8 ways to cure headache in winter 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

T20 World Cup 2024, India's Schedule: From Fixtures, Dates To Venues - All You Need To Know

Indian Celebs Join Chorus Against Maldives, Ex-VP Adeeb Gives A ‘Reality Check’ To Muizzu-led Govt

Ayodhya Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: Things To Keep In Mind Before Reaching 'Ram Ke Dham'

Vijay Sethupathi was 'heartbroken' when Gully Boy was sent as India's Oscar entry over Super Deluxe, calls it 'politics'

Security breach at Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse amid death threats, two arrested

Koffee With Karan 8: Neetu Kapoor mimics Zeenat Aman, reveals she had a crush on Rishi Kapoor's relative

HomeTechnology

Technology

World’s first wireless transparent OLED TV unveiled by LG at CES 2024, to go on sale…

LG Signature OLED T features two unique screen modes: transparent and black. In its transparent mode, users can view multimedia content superimposed over the background of their room.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 01:57 PM IST

article-main
LG Signature OLED T
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

LG Electronics has introduced its innovative wireless transparent TV at CES 2024. It features a state-of-the-art organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display. This cutting-edge technology allows the screen to appear almost invisible when not in use.

The LG Signature OLED T integrates transparent OLED technology with a wireless audio-visual transmission system, offering a clear view through the screen and eliminating the clutter of visible cables, as per LG Electronics. Highlighted by the Yonhap news agency, the TV boasts self-lit pixel technology, ensuring exceptional picture quality while maintaining a sleek design.

This revolutionary TV offers flexibility in home placement, easily movable to various locations like in front of a window or between different rooms, thanks to its transparent screen and cordless technology.

The LG Signature OLED T features two unique screen modes: transparent and black. In its transparent mode, users can view multimedia content superimposed over the background of their room, whether it's a window view or wall art. For a more traditional viewing experience with enhanced resolution, the screen can be switched to black mode with a simple remote control command.

Powered by the advanced Alpha 11 AI processor and equipped with LG Electronics’ proprietary webOS smart TV platform, the LG Signature OLED T delivers performance fourfold that of its predecessors. The Alpha 11 processor ensures superior image quality by meticulously analyzing and adjusting each pixel and color, aligning with the original intent of the content creators, complemented by immersive audio.

LG Electronics has announced that the LG Signature OLED T will be available in global markets later this year.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Indian businessman who bought Rs 4000 crore property while strolling on street

Why Indian women wear bangles: Unveiling the science and symbolism

Bollywood's biggest flop was India's most expensive film, director accused legendary producer of sabotage, quit films

Excise policy PMLA case: Delhi HC issues notice to ED on AAP leader Sanjay Singh's bail plea

India's biggest flop actress, made debut at 19, no solo hit, charges crores per minute, reportedly dated cricketer..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE