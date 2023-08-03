Headlines

DNA TV Show: Dabur Honey fails key purity test, triggers health concerns

Manipur violence: 17 injured in fresh clashes in Bishnupur on day curfew reimposed in Imphal valley

Old video of man releasing sea of snakes into the wild scares internet, watch

This box office bomb is rated as worst Indian film ever; and not Adipurush, RGV Ki Aag, Jaani Dushman, Himmatwala, Karzz

17-year-old NEET student from UP found dead in Kota, 17th case so far

Skin Infection: 5 home remedies to treat scabies

Weight loss tips: 5 fruits you should avoid eating

Weight loss: Health benefits of cucumber raita

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

Zee National Achievers' Awards: "Publications Will Never Be Irrelevant," says CEO Of Vani Prakashan

How Social Media Played Important Role In Nuh Incident? Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij Explains

DNA: Is Dabur Honey Pure? Cancer Causing Chemicals Found In Branded Honey!

This 'haunted, cursed' bungalow housed three Bollywood superstars; all lost stardom, went bankrupt after moving here

Utkarsh Sharma compares Gadar 2 clash with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 to Barbenheimer: ‘It should be celebrated’

Technology

Technology

Wings Flobuds 200 TWS earbuds with semi-transparent case launched in India, priced at Rs 899

Wings Flobuds 200 TWS earbuds offers an total playtime of up to 50 hours, including an astonishing 10 hours of earbuds playtime on a single charge.


Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 01:47 PM IST

Wings Lifestyle has launched the new Flobuds 200 TWS earbuds in India. It is available at a launch price of Rs 899, on Flipkart, Amazon, the official website of the brand. The earbuds promise the best in audio coupled with an unique semi-transparent case design. The semi-transparent case adds a touch of sophistication that makes heads turn. Its 13mm high-fidelity drivers are said to clear beats and notes. With complete touch controls and IPX5 sweat and water resistance technology, these earbuds are claimed to be right for everyday needs.

The product also offers an total playtime of up to 50 hours, including an astonishing 10 hours of earbuds playtime on a single charge. Furthermore, one can say goodbye to muffled calls and interruptions with the Flobuds 200's Smart ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) technology.  Whether in a bustling cafe or a busy street, these earbuds make your voice heard loud and clear. The Flobuds 200 also has a special treat for gamers - a dedicated Game Mode with ultra-low latency of up to 40 ms.

Vijay Venkateswaran, Co-Founder, said, “We’re excited to launch the first of our new lifestyle TWS earbuds range and the Flobuds 200's sleek design and powerful performance are perfect for this kickoff. The product emphasizes our focus on trendy designs keeping the Indian youth segment's interests in mind while ensuring the features are on par with latest industry trends.” 

