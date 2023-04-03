Who was Rajeev Motwani, IIT alumni and brain behind creation of search engine giant Google?

File photo

Google is without doubt the most popular search engine in the world for over a decade now and it seems that Google’s dominance will continue in the near future but do you know that Indian professor was the brain behind the creation of Google. Yes, you read it right, the name of the professor was Rajeev Motwani. In this article, we will know more about Rajeev Motwani.

Rajeev Motwani (March 24, 1962 – June 5, 2009) was a professor of Computer Science at Stanford University and was a special advisor to Sequoia Capital. In 2001, Rajeev Motwani was awarded the Godel Prize.

Rajeev Motwani was born in Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir and he grew up in New Delhi. Rajeev Motwani’s father was in the Indian Army. He completed his schooling from Delhi’s St Columba's School, New Delhi and then did his B.Tech. in Computer Science from the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur. Rajeev Motwani got his Ph.D. in Computer Science from the University of California, Berkeley in Berkeley, US in 1988.

After completing his PhD, Rajeev Motwani joined Stanford and founded the Mining Data at Stanford project (MIDAS), which was an amalgamation of several groups looking into new and innovative data management concepts.

Rajeev Motwani is also called as the brain behind the creation of Google because he was an early “unofficial mentor” of Google founders Sergei Brin and Larry Page. Rajeev Motwani helped Brin and Page when the basic page ranking algorithms were implemented. He also helped Google founders when they were looking for venture capitalists. Google founder, Brin, described Rajeev as his “friend and teacher” and said that “... his legacy and personality lives on in the students, projects, and companies he has touched. Today, whenever you use a piece of technology, there is a good chance a little bit of Rajeev Motwani is behind it.”

Rajeev Motwani sat on boards including Google, Kaboodle, Mimosa Systems (acquired by Iron Mountain Incorporated), Adchemy, Baynote, Vuclip, NeoPath Networks (acquired by Cisco Systems in 2007), Tapulous and Stanford Student Enterprises.

Rajeev Motwani was found dead in his swimming pool inside his home on June 5, 2009. The cause of death was accidental drowning. Sanjeev Motwani is survived by his wife Asha Jadeja Motwani and daughters named Naitri and Anya.