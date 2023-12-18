Headlines

Technology

WhatsApp users to soon get new automatic album creation features, check details

WABetaInfo has revealed that WhatsApp channels feature has received automatic album creation in the latest Android beta.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 11:08 AM IST

WhatsApp is the most used messaging platform across the globe and it is used by millions for their day to day conversation. WhatsApp keeps on testing new features for users on Android, iOS and other platforms and these features in the beta updates are spotted by WABetaInfo. In its latest report, WABetaInfo has revealed that WhatsApp channels feature has received automatic album creation in the latest Android beta. The introduction of an automatic album feature in WhatsApp channels will bring a significant advantage to channel owners when it becomes available for the public. This new functionality enhances the user experience by enhancing the organisation of media shared in channels and grouping them in an album, reports WABetaInfo. 

“Since users can conveniently tap on the automatic album to access and browse through the entire collection, we believe it simplifies the navigation of shared media content in channels and reduces the need for individual message bubbles, offering a more organised and visually pleasing conversation view,” the report mentioned. Some beta testers can experiment with an automatic album feature when sharing media in channels.

When channel admins share multiple consecutive images or videos in a channel, WhatsApp now automatically organises them into a unified album, and channel followers can conveniently tap on the automatic album to access the entire collection. “It's worth noting that this feature is already present in chats and groups since years but it was not available in channels,” said the report.

A feature to automatically group consecutive photos and videos in channels is available to some beta testers who install the latest updates of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store. It will roll out to more people over the coming days, according to the report. (with inputs from IANS)

