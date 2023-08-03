WhatsApp rolls out important update to fix quality of calls for users, check details

WhatsApp users also reported having issues with video calls as the video quality was very low. Closing and restarting the call again did not fix the problem.

WhatsApp is the most popular messaging platform across the globe. Although the Meta-owned app is mostly used as a messaging platform, it is also a reliable application of internet calling. Over the years, reliance of users on WhatsApp for calls have seen a significant rise and unfortunately, the calling experience went sour for some users after installing the Android beta update. As per WABetaInfo, the audio during the calls became distorted.

Some users also reported having issues with video calls as the video quality was very low. Closing and restarting the call again did not fix the problem. “We can finally confirm that the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.16.11 version is a bug-fix update that addresses the mentioned issue, so you can finally start using WhatsApp calls without experiencing this issue,” the report said.

Many users observed that the update had been installed automatically due to the Google Play Store’s auto-download settings.

Last week, the messaging platform had released a bug-fix update to address a sorting chats issue on Android beta. Due to the issue, when a new message was received, the platform doesn’t refresh the chat list and the conversation with the most recent message doesn’t rise to the top of the conversation list. (with inputs from IANS)