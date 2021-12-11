WhatsApp news: NEW features to look forward to in 2022 - Details inside

Meta-owned messaging app WhatsApp is one of the most used and liked applications around the world. People use the application not only to stay in touch with their friends and family but also to conduct their businesses.



This is the main reason why WhatsApp makes sure to add new features to the messaging app so that the users can enjoy their experience. Today, we will tell you about all the new features that WhatsApp is all set to release in 2022.

Communities

WABetaInfo, in a report, has said that the Communities feature may come soon to WhatsApp. With this feature, the user will get the option to create a group within the existing group. The sub-group will also be end-to-end encrypted.

Last seen, profile photo privacy setting

WhatsApp is also testing a feature on its beta version for iOS and Android where users will be able to hide their Last Seen, profile photo, and Status from particular contacts.

The time limit for disappearing messages

As of now, WhatsApp allows a user to delete messages that are 1 hour, 8 minutes, and 16 seconds old, however, the company is currently testing a time limit of 7 days and 8 minutes so that users can delete unwanted messages when they want.

Message Reactions

With this feature, users will be able to react with an emoji on any message. This feature is similar to the message reaction of Facebook and Instagram.

Photo Editor

Meta-owned messaging app WhatsApp, earlier this month, also announced that it will be bringing in an in-app photo editor to the app, starting with the WhatsApp Web.