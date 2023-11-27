Headlines

WhatsApp may soon bring back view once photos, videos feature for desktop apps

The ability to send view once messages from desktop apps will let users send photos and videos that can be viewed only once, preventing them from being stored in the device’s memory and offering a better level of privacy.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 27, 2023, 10:40 AM IST

WhatsApp is reportedly bringing back the view once photos and videos feature for desktop apps. As per a latest report by WABetaInfo, the company has been testing to bring back the feature in the past few weeks. For those who are unaware, Meta removed the feature from WhatsApp Web and Desktop for added privacy.

According to the report, the button to set the image as a view once a message is available within the caption bar in the drawing editor on WhatsApp for Windows. The report noted that the feature is not only limited to WhatsApp for Windows but also available for users to use from macOS and linked devices.

“Recently, the ability to send views once photos and videos have also been released on WhatsApp Web, expanding the feature’s availability across various platforms,” the report said.

The ability to send view once messages from desktop apps will let users send photos and videos that can be viewed only once, preventing them from being stored in the device’s memory and offering a better level of privacy.

The feature is available to some users who install the latest updates of WhatsApp for Windows, WhatsApp for macOS, and WhatsApp Web, and it’s rolling out to more users over the coming weeks, the report mentioned.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will display profile information within users’ conversations under the contact name on Android. Specifically, the profile info will be visible when the contact is offline, alternating with the last seen if it’s available. (with inputs from IANS)

