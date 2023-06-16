Search icon
WhatsApp may soon allow you to use two accounts on a single device

The multi-account feature is under development and it will be released to beta testers in a future update of the app, the report said.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 01:13 PM IST

WhatsApp

WhatsApp is the most used messaging platform across the globe and if you wish to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on a single device, you have to rely on the illegal third-party apps but it appears that Meta is working to solve this issue. As per a latest report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a multi-account feature on Android which will allow users to access multiple accounts from the same device.

The report mentions that WhatsApp is working on the feature by implementing a menu that will let users select which account they want to log into.

When users create an additional account for the first time, it will be saved on their device until they decide to log out, allowing them to switch to it whenever they want.

With the integration, users will be able to manage their personal conversations, work-related discussions, and other social interactions within a single app, as well as maintain privacy, efficiently manage notifications, and switch between different accounts without the need for parallel apps.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is rolling out a new video messages feature to some beta testers on iOS and Android. This new feature provides beta users with the ability to record and send video messages.

When users hold the microphone button within the chat bar in any conversation, it will turn into a video camera button. (with inputs from IANS)

