Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

WhatsApp launches Chat Lock feature to protect private conversations, check details

The new Chat Lock feature protects WhatsApp chat with a password and secures it in a separate folder.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 15, 2023, 11:01 PM IST

WhatsApp launches Chat Lock feature to protect private conversations, check details
WhatsApp launches Chat Lock feature to protect private conversations, check details (file photo)

WhatsApp has launched a much useful feature that will allow users to protect their most intimate conversations with a password and secures them in a separate folder. Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the Chat Lock feature to safeguard intimate chats.

"New locked chats in WhatsApp make your conversations more private. They`re hidden in a password-protected folder and notifications won`t show sender or message content," said Zuckerberg.

The new feature lets users put a conversation in a folder that can only be accessed with the device’s password or biometric, like a fingerprint. If you lock a chat then it will automatically hides the details of the conversation in notifications.

 "It also automatically hides the contents of that chat in notifications, too," said the company. The feature will be important for people who have reason to share their phones from time to time with a family member or those moments where someone else is holding your phone at the exact moment an extra special chat arrives.

"You can lock a chat by tapping the name of a one-to-one or group and selecting the lock option. To reveal these chats, slowly pull down on your inbox and enter your phone password or biometric," said WhatsApp.

Over the next few months, the company will add more options for Chat Lock, including locking for companion devices and "creating a custom password for your chats so that you can use a unique password different from the one you use for your phone".

READ | Why Durex is trending on Twitter?

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Sexaholic star Shama Sikander sets internet on fire with hot bikini looks
In pics: Alia Bhatt lights up in black mermaid sequined gown for 68th Filmfare Awards
Streaming This Week: Pathaan, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, Kanjoos Makhichoos, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend
Jaya Bachchan turns 75: From Mili to Guddi, 5 powerful characters portrayed by the veteran actress
In pics: Jiah Khan's life and Bollywood journey and how her death shocked the nation
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Video: Three men thrash cop in Noida after being asked to follow rules, held
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.