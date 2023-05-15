Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Why Durex is trending on Twitter?

The trends possibly started when star cricketer Virat Kohli was named the new ambassador of the mattress company, Duroflex.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 15, 2023, 09:36 PM IST

Why Durex is trending on Twitter?
Why Durex is trending on Twitter? (photo: Twitter)

Durex, the condom brand, became a buzzing topic on Twitter on Monday evening. However, netizens are confused about the trend and are asking 'why Durex is trending'. The curious netizens are also sharing funny memes and jokes about the trend. The trend possibly started when RCB player Virat Kohli was named the new ambassador of the mattress company called Duroflex. People may have confused Duroflex with Durex.

A user wrote, "Did everyone else read Duroflex as Durex or am I dyslexic?." Another user asked, "Why Durex Trending In India." Check out some Twitter reactions below:

READ | Salaries of IAS, IPS, IFS officers: Here's how much civil service officers earn per month

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Sexaholic star Shama Sikander sets internet on fire with hot bikini looks
In pics: Alia Bhatt lights up in black mermaid sequined gown for 68th Filmfare Awards
Streaming This Week: Pathaan, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, Kanjoos Makhichoos, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend
Jaya Bachchan turns 75: From Mili to Guddi, 5 powerful characters portrayed by the veteran actress
In pics: Jiah Khan's life and Bollywood journey and how her death shocked the nation
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Video: Three men thrash cop in Noida after being asked to follow rules, held
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.