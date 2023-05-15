Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 15, 2023, 09:36 PM IST

Why Durex is trending on Twitter? (photo: Twitter)

Durex, the condom brand, became a buzzing topic on Twitter on Monday evening. However, netizens are confused about the trend and are asking 'why Durex is trending'. The curious netizens are also sharing funny memes and jokes about the trend. The trend possibly started when RCB player Virat Kohli was named the new ambassador of the mattress company called Duroflex. People may have confused Duroflex with Durex.

A user wrote, "Did everyone else read Duroflex as Durex or am I dyslexic?." Another user asked, "Why Durex Trending In India." Check out some Twitter reactions below:

I read it as Durex https://t.co/MN8AxUv94k May 15, 2023

People getting confused with durex



Duroflex be like.. pic.twitter.com/eFloGNBWd2 — MemeOverlord (@MemeOverlord_kk) May 15, 2023

Is Durex trending because everyone is simply trying to find out why? pic.twitter.com/nJyUd04PSJ — Vinay (@vinaybsr) May 15, 2023

Me & my bois came here to see why Durex is trending pic.twitter.com/a0hABqfd86 — Naman (@ama_joking) May 15, 2023

Why Durex is trend pic.twitter.com/2ZYkOsy1W5 — Naman (@ama_joking) May 15, 2023

People getting confused in duroflex and Durex pic.twitter.com/suKWLiH9NB — MemeOverlord (@MemeOverlord_kk) May 15, 2023

Why Durex Trending In India uroflex pic.twitter.com/qwb1zZA7xl — saurabh adhikari (@saurabhadhikar7) May 15, 2023

Meanwhile CEO of Durex watching his brand getting promoted without paying a single penny to Kohli: pic.twitter.com/HLNgtYUwU5 — DR (@DRofficialmedia) May 15, 2023

