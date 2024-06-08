Meet Aishwarya Menon and Surekha Yadav, who are invited as special guests at PM Modi's oath ceremony, they are…

Also, sanitation workers, transgender staff and labourers who contributed to the Central Vista Project are among special guests at the ceremony for the new government.

PM Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony for his third term on Sunday, June 9, will feature

8,000 special guests, including Vande Bharat loco pilot Aishwarya S Menon from Chennai Railway Division and Asia's first female loco pilot Surekha Yadav. These railway employees are invited to PM-designate Modi's swearing-in.

Also, sanitation workers, transgender staff and labourers who contributed to the Central Vista Project are among special guests at the ceremony for the new government.

Who is Aishwarya S Menon?

According to a report from The Times of India, Aishwarya S Menon, a senior assistant loco pilot from the Chennai railway division, was invited to the ceremony of the new Union cabinet in New Delhi on Sunday.

Menon, currently operating the Vande Bharat Express, was selected for her massive experience. She has finished over two lakh footplate hours piloting various trains, including the Vande Bharat Express and Jan Shatabdi.

Officials have appreciated her vigilance and knowledge of railway signalling.

Menon has also operated the Chennai–Vijayawada and Chennai–Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express services.

Who is Surekha Yadav?

Surekha Yadav, Asia's first female locomotive pilot, will attend the Narendra Modi's oath ceremony, news agency PTI reported on Friday.

Yadav, currently operating the Vande Bharat train from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Solapur, is among the ten locomotive pilots invited for the ceremony scheduled on June 9 in New Delhi.

Hailing from Satara in western Maharashtra, Yadav became India's first female train driver in 1988 and has won various state and national awards for her achievements.

She holds the prestigious status of being first female locomotive pilot of the semi-high-speed Vande Bharat Express, which operates between Solapur and CSMT in Mumbai.