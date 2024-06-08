Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Paparazzo says south stars 'naklipan karte hain'; slams Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Vijay Deverakonda: 'Bollywood mein...'

Massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, fire tenders at spot

Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal exits Ather Energy, sells remaining stake to Hero MotoCorp, Nikhil Kamath for Rs...

T20 World Cup 2024: Canadian rapper Drake places huge bet on India to beat Pakistan in New York

Mahir Pandhi on similarities between Animal's Ranbir Kapoor, DJ from Vanshaj: 'It's a reminder that...' | Exclusive

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Paparazzo says south stars 'naklipan karte hain'; slams Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Vijay Deverakonda: 'Bollywood mein...'

Massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, fire tenders at spot

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

8 side effects of chia seeds 

Longest snakes in the world

 10 highest paying government jobs in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

India Vs Pakistan: Harbhajan Singh And Navjot Singh Sidhu React On IND Vs PAK Clash In T20 WC 2024

PM Modi Oath Ceremony Updates: Leaders Of 7 Neighboring Nations Will Grace PM Modi's Oath Ceremony

NZ Vs AFG Highlights: Another Upset In T20 World Cup 2024, Afghanistan Beat New Zealand By 84 Runs

Mahir Pandhi on similarities between Animal's Ranbir Kapoor, DJ from Vanshaj: 'It's a reminder that...' | Exclusive

Paparazzo says south stars 'naklipan karte hain'; slams Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Vijay Deverakonda: 'Bollywood mein...'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Kajol refused to work with Shah Rukh Khan in this National Award-winning film

HomeTelevision

Television

Mahir Pandhi on similarities between Animal's Ranbir Kapoor, DJ from Vanshaj: 'It's a reminder that...' | Exclusive

In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Mahir Pandhi talked about playing negative character Digvijay in Vanshaj.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Jun 08, 2024, 06:54 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Mahir Pandhi on similarities between Animal's Ranbir Kapoor, DJ from Vanshaj: 'It's a reminder that...' | Exclusive
Mahir Pandhi as Digvijay from Vanshaj, Ranbir Kapoor from Animal
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mahir Pandhi is currently impressing the fans with his performance as Digvijay aka DJ in Vanshaj. The show keeps viewers engaged with its compelling storyline with intriguing twists and turns and the show has been running successfully on Sony Sab.

DJ or Digvijay thrives on power and firmly believes in the traditional values that only a man can be the heir to a family business, eventually creating a fierce rivalry between him and Yuvika (played by Anjali Tatrari). In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Mahir opened up on playing the villain in the show and about its similarities with Ranbir Kapoor's Ranvijay in Animal. 

Talking about the similarities between Animal's Ranbir Kapoor and Vanshaj's Digvijay, Mahir Pandhi said, "The similarities are not between the two characters or the two projects, but the similarities are a reminder that this (male dominating thinking) still exists in the society. This is there because people are taught this is how it is supposed to be. They have seen such things in their home and therefore they think it’s the right way until they are exposed to the real world. So it’s our way to remind people that this inequality isn’t right.

Talking about playing a negative role in the show, Mahir Pandhi said, "It is not your typical villain, it is not the guy who is only screaming and shouting and it has a lot of relatable facts. Digvijay does a lot of things that a good person would do but his way is different. That is what makes it relatable." 

He further explained, "You have those thoughts in a parallel universe where you are imagining things and someone says something, you want to give it back. In your head, you are giving it back to that person but in reality you don’t. So Digvijay is that parallel universe, he is giving it back and that’s not how you have seen villains because none talks like that. And that’s what Digvijay is, no matter how much you hate him, you’ll still like him."

Talking about the response to his character DJ in Vanshaj, Mahir Pandhi said, "This character is what I have always thought of. I might not be a popular figure to say this, but I always wanted to play a villain in a movie and I want to do a lot of South films. I always wanted to do a character like Digvijay or somewhere like the Joker or Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man or maybe someone from Peaky Blinders but too outspoken. So that’s what I have always wanted to do." 

He further added why playing positive leads is not as exciting as playing a villain and said, "When you play positive leads, there’s not much to do and you are limited to doing some things. Everyone has their trauma in life. And your behaviour is actually the explanation of your past and trauma. Technically, the positive character we play, is an example of how a person should be and the negative character is who a person is. So Digvijay is the hero of the story, you might call him a negative lead." 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Pakistan

Anusha Dandekar says Jason Shah's claims about their failed relationship are lies: 'Everyone wants to use...'

Meet one of India’s richest man who owns Rs 100000 crore company, sells one of world’s oldest products, net worth is...

Uganda register first-ever T20 World Cup win, Nsubuga and Shah shine against Papua New Guinea

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Kajol refused to work with Shah Rukh Khan in this National Award-winning film

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement