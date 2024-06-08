Paparazzo says south stars 'naklipan karte hain'; slams Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Vijay Deverakonda: 'Bollywood mein...'

Twitter
The celebrity paparazzo Varinder Chawla claimed that south stars are actually fake and their humbleness is only for the cameras.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 08, 2024, 06:40 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Jr NTR-Mahesh Babu-Vijay Deverakonda
Celebrity paparazzo Varinder Chawla recently made shocking claims against south stars saying that their humbleness is only for the cameras and they are actually fake in real life. He even took digs at the three Telugu stars Vijay Deverakonda, Jr NTR, and Mahesh Babu, and added that Bollywood stars are more real than the ones in south Indian film industry.

Talking to the YouTube channel Hindi Rush, Chawla said in Hindi, "To be honest, I think woh log naklipan karte hai (they indulge in fakery). They act like that only for the camera. There was an actor who would appear in slippers during the promotions of the film to deliberately pretend to be humble in front of the camera." When the host asked him if he was talking about Vijay Deverakonda, who appeared in slippers to promote Liger, the paparazzo nodded.

Recently, a video had went viral on social media in which Jr NTR was seen losing his cool at paps. Referring to that particular incident, Chawla added, "Recently, my team shot a video of a big South star, who is normally very quiet. He was going inside the hotel when he snapped at my team member. I didn’t put it, but the other photographer who had also shot it uploaded it", but didn't take the name of the RRR star.

Finally, the paparazzo targeted Mahesh Babu for saying that Bollywood can't afford him. Varinder shared, "When we went to Bengaluru to attend a promotional event for Major, Mahesh Babu (who produced the film) was openly saying we don’t need Bollywood; they can’t afford me. I thought what is this attitude? I do feel woh naklipan zyada hai. They compare Bollywood but here at least the actors aren’t fake. They are seen how they are, if they are getting angry, that’s public as well." The Guntur Kaaram star had later clarified his statement saying that he would always keep Telugu films as his priority.

