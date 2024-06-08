Twitter
Cricket

KKR star reveals 'sex in cricket' is very normal, says 'no one's desperate but....'

The interviewer inquired about the impact of relationships on players' performance, considering the common belief that personal relationships can affect athletes' focus and results.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 08, 2024, 07:32 PM IST

KKR star reveals 'sex in cricket' is very normal, says 'no one's desperate but....'
One of the key figures in Kolkata Knight Riders' journey to an IPL title victory in 2024, following two challenging seasons in 2022 and 2023, was their assistant coach, Abhishek Nayar. The experienced cricketer received praise from Varun Chakravarthy and Venkatesh Iyer after KKR's triumph over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final held in Chennai last month. Nayar's influence extended beyond the IPL, as he played a pivotal role in Dinesh Karthik's remarkable return to the T20 World Cup squad in 2022.

Recently, a video clip circulated on social media showing Nayar facing a challenging question during an interview with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast. The interviewer inquired about the impact of relationships on players' performance, considering the common belief that personal relationships can affect athletes' focus and results.

Nayar echoed the sentiments of Brazilian football legend Ronaldo Nazario, who led his team to victory in the 2002 FIFA World Cup. When asked if the win was better than anything he had ever experienced, Ronaldo responded with an intriguing statement: "I have had sex several times before some games. It helps you concentrate. Not all the coaches let you have sex before a match though. I have noticed that in some games, I played better because I had sex before them."

During an interview on 'The Ranveer Show', Nayar was initially puzzled by the question posed by the anchor. However, he went on to explain that while abstaining from having sex may have worked for a few players, it hasn't been as effective for the majority. This suggests that the decision to abstain has always been more of a personal choice for players.

"Final topic, sex in cricket? Is it a factor in the lives of players?," asked Ranveer.

"Are you asking this in a positive way or a negative way? You've asked a very open-ended question. It will happen. Which human being will survive without it? But is it good or bad? Is that your question? Or is your question 'kitna hota hai (how frequently does it take place)'?," replied Nayar.

Nayar highlighted the lack of a universal guideline, emphasizing that it ultimately comes down to personal preference. He also recognized the intense pressure that players experience, both on the field with criticism from pundits and supporters, and off the field with constant media scrutiny. As a result, he observed that individuals frequently turn to physical activity as a way to relieve stress in the face of such challenging circumstances.

"It's normal for anyone to do it. It's different for everybody. There's this constant fight and conundrum in every cricketer's mind. Some people will like it, some will abstain. Some cricketers do believe that their power and focus tend to improve if they don't have sex, while others follow that and end up concluding that nothing has changed for them. So, this is a very individual thing. There's no thumb rule. The fact is, at different phases in life, different things work. No one's desperate, but sometimes there's so much pressure that you want to chill," shared Nayar.

Nayar is set to make a return to the cricketing scene next year for the 2025 IPL season. This season will also feature a highly anticipated mega auction before the tournament begins.

