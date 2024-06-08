WI vs UGA T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 18 to be played at Providence Stadium, Guyana.

West Indies will take on Uganda in the 18th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. The match will be held at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on June 9 at 06:00 AM IST. West Indies, having played one match, currently holds the second position on the Group C points table. Meanwhile, Uganda secured their first-ever win in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup by defeating Papua New Guinea and is currently placed third on the Group C points table.

Live streaming details

When to watch the West Indies vs Uganda game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024?

The West Indies vs Uganda game of the T20 World Cup 2024 will begin at 6:00 AM (IST) on Sunday, June 9.

Where will the West Indies vs Uganda T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The West Indies vs Uganda game of T20 World Cup 2024 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Where to watch live streaming of West Indies vs Uganda T20 World Cup 2024 match?

Star Sports Network has the telecasting rights for the entire T20 World Cup 2024. On the other hand, live streaming of the match will be available on Disney+Hotstar.

Pitch report

The Providence pitch is typically balanced, but recent World Cup T20 matches have seen low scores. The slow nature of the pitch has made it difficult for batters to hit boundaries, indicating that it favors bowlers more than batters.

Weather report

The weather forecast for WI vs UGA match in Guyana is showing some clouds, with a chance of rain. However, we remain hopeful for a full and uninterrupted match.

Predicted playing XI

West Indies - Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Shamar Joseph, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hossain, Gudakesh Motie

Uganda - Simon Ssesazi (wk), Roger Mukasa, Ronak Patel, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Robinson Obuya, Alpesh Ramjani, Brian Masaba (c), Bilal Hassan, Cosmas Kyewuta, Henry Ssenyondo