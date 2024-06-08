Ticket price for India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup blockbuster clash soar to Rs 1.46 crore - Check details

The highly anticipated match between India and Pakistan is set to take place at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on June 9.

The highly anticipated India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match has been making waves due to the exorbitant ticket prices. A single ticket for seat 30 in Row 20 of Section 252 at the T20 World Cup stadium in East Meadow has been listed for a staggering $175,400 (Rs 1.46 crore) on the resale market, Stubhub, where tickets for entertainment and sports events can be legally sold with markups.

It is important to note that the listing price does not necessarily reflect the final selling price, as it is ultimately up to the seller to set the price. Other tickets in the same row have been listed for significantly lower prices, with seats in Row 21 priced at $693 and seats in Row 19 priced at $801.

The highly anticipated match between India and Pakistan is set to take place at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on June 9. This venue recently hosted a match where Rohit Sharma & Co. secured a victory against Ireland in their opening clash.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is coming off a heartbreaking loss against the co-hosts, the United States, in a Super Over match at Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas. The stage is set for an intense and thrilling showdown between these two cricketing giants.

In the history of the T20 World Cup, both India and Pakistan have faced each other in seven matches. The Men in Blue have dominated the rivalry, emerging victorious in six of those encounters. Pakistan managed to secure a lone victory, which occurred during the 2021 World Cup under the captaincy of Babar Azam.

Also read| KKR star reveals 'sex in cricket' is very normal, says 'no one's desperate but....'