Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Weather update: IMD predicts progression in India's monsoon but...

'I'm going to bring...': Anil Kapoor reacts to replacing Salman Khan as host of Bigg Boss OTT 3, show will stream from..

Rahul Gandhi alleges 'biggest stock market scam' after market crashed on election result date, seeks probe

Meet man, MBA from US, brain behind TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu's stunning comeback in Andhra Pradesh

Watch: Kangana Ranaut breaks her silence on being slapped by CISF personnel, says 'the terrorism in...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Understanding Car Insurance and Car Loan: A Guide to Protecting and Financing Your Vehicle

Benefits of Folic Acid Tablet for Pregnancy

MCT Wellness Review: Is This A Hoax for Weight Loss?

How is Lok Sabha speaker elected? Check rules here

 7 things to check before purchasing bread

5 amazing health benefits of palm juice

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

NEET Result 2024: NTA Explains How Students Scored 718, 719 Marks

Story Behind Viral Pictures Of Nitish And Tejashwi Sitting Next To Each Other On A Plane

Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024: Which Party Has Won How Many Seats & Vote Share? NDA Vs INDIA

Watch: Kangana Ranaut breaks her silence on being slapped by CISF personnel, says 'the terrorism in...'

Meet superstar's daughter who worked only in flop films, quit acting, left India, married millionaire, is now...

Kangana Ranaut slapped by CISF personnel at Chandigarh airport; here's why

HomeIndia

India

Weather update: IMD predicts progression in India's monsoon but...

India has received 7% more rainfall than normal since the season began on June 1, the IMD says. The monsoon will advance further across India in the next few days.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Jun 06, 2024, 07:41 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Weather update: IMD predicts progression in India's monsoon but...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

India's monsoon rains have advanced into the western state of Maharashtra after covering almost all of the southern region, but they could weaken and deliver lower-than-normal rainfall next week, two senior weather officials told Reuters.

Summer rains, critical to spur economic growth in Asia's third-largest economy, usually begin in the south around June 1 before spreading nationwide by mid-July, allowing farmers to plant crops such as rice, corn, cotton, soybeans, and sugarcane. 

The monsoon arrived in Maharashtra on Thursday after spreading through the southern states earlier than usual, a senior official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) told Reuters.

Maharashtra is India's biggest producer of sugar and its second-largest producer of cotton and soybeans. India has received 7% more rainfall than normal since the season began on June 1, the IMD says. The monsoon will advance further across India in the next few days but could weaken from next week, another weather official said.

"The monsoon will take a pause for few days," the official added. "Except for the west coast, most of the other regions will receive less rain," the official added. Farmers need to wait for proper moisture levels in the soil before sowing summer crops and should not sow them in a hurry, the official said.

Both officials sought anonymity because they were not authorised to brief the media. The lifeblood of the nearly $ 3.5 trillion economy, the monsoon brings nearly 70% of the rain India needs to water farms and refill reservoirs and aquifers.

In the absence of irrigation, nearly half the farmland in the world's second-biggest producer of rice, wheat, and sugar depends on the annual rains that usually run from June to September.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from Reuters)

READ | Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) seeks review of Agnipath Scheme, backs UCC but…

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Congress President Kharge unveils next course of action as INDIA Bloc crosses 230-mark

Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results Live Updates: NDA is leading in 22 seats, Congress 6 seats, Revanna leading

Prabhas, Vijay's stardom restricts them from experimenting with roles, says Sathyaraj: ‘You can only see them in…’

ENG vs SCO T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for England vs Scotland

Akash Ambani’s Reliance Jio gets tough fight, Vi offering unlimited calls, Netflix at just Rs…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement