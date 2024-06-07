Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Amazon Deals: Top 5 budget-friendly tote bags

Budget-friendly jewellery on Amazon 2024: Top picks under Rs 199

Watch: Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal makes first appearance with newborn daughter, take her home from hospital

Achary Rajn Kumar on getting the Jyotish Samrat Award: Amidst that company, the laurel felt fantastic

Father's Day 2024: Amazon gift ideas under Rs 1000 on Amazon

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Budget-friendly jewellery on Amazon 2024: Top picks under Rs 199

‘Conspiring To Mislead Investors’: BJP Attacks Rahul Gandhi, Congress Over 'Market Scam' Charge

Kulwinder Kaur The CISF Constable Who Allegedly Slapped Kangana Ranaut Suspended

What is Hajj and how is it performed?

8 famous love couples from ancient India

Signs and symptoms of swelling in liver

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

‘Conspiring To Mislead Investors’: BJP Attacks Rahul Gandhi, Congress Over 'Market Scam' Charge

Kulwinder Kaur The CISF Constable Who Allegedly Slapped Kangana Ranaut Suspended

Rahul Gandhi To Give Up Wayanad, Keep Raebareli: Priyanka Gandhi To Make Lok Sabha Debut: Report

Watch: Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal makes first appearance with newborn daughter, take her home from hospital

Amitabh Bachchan looks fierce as Ashwatthama in new poster from Kalki 2898 AD, fans say 'RIP Hollywood'

This 'cursed' Bollywood film title gave 3 flops, ended heroine's career, left superstar depressed, makers went bankrupt

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Achary Rajn Kumar on getting the Jyotish Samrat Award: Amidst that company, the laurel felt fantastic

The award was presented at the 71st Astrological Convention and the president of Akhil Bhartiya Saraswati Jyotish Manch, honoured Kumar himself.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Jun 07, 2024, 03:13 PM IST

Achary Rajn Kumar on getting the Jyotish Samrat Award: Amidst that company, the laurel felt fantastic
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    Renowned Astrologer Achary Rajn Kumar added another laurel to his repertoire last year as he was bestowed with the Jyotish Samrat Award from Akhil Bhartiya Saraswati Jyotish Manch in Punjab in December 2023. The award was presented at the 71st Astrological Convention and the president of Akhil Bhartiya Saraswati Jyotish Manch, honoured Kumar himself. 

    “It was an event for astrologers from around the country, with all of them giving speeches and sharing the experience of their work. Amidst that renowned and knowledgeable company, getting that laureak felt fantastic,” he says, revealing that he was introduced to the power of astrology at a very young age. 

    Born on September 21, 1988, Kumar was raised in Delhi by his businessman father Vishv Rattan Kumar (father) and his late mother Susheel Rani. He completed his schooling from DAV Public School in Rohini, New Delhi, and developed a keen interest in various subjects there, especially the ones involving understanding human behaviour and the mysteries of life. 

    Kumar then went on to pursue his undergraduate studies at the University of Delhi where he majored in BA. “I still had a lot of curiosity about the universe and its influence on human life and it led me to ISKCON,” he shares, informing that he connected with ISKCON in 2009 and got his initiation ‘Diksha Prapti’ after 

    performing several sewas. He also involved himself in studies with courses related to Astrology or Vastu from astrology institutes. “There I delved deeper into the ancient sciences of astrology and vastu,” he says. 

    The astrologer addwls, “After years of self-study and formal education, I realized that my passion lies in helping others navigate their lives using the wisdom of astrology and Vastu. I began by offering consultations to friends and family, which eventually led to a professional practice.”

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Nothing confirms launch of CMF Phone 1, to be the first smartphone by…

    Suresh Gopi reveals if he plans to quit films after historic Lok Sabha election win in Thrissur: 'The ones that are...'

    Adani Power gives massive Rs 35000000000 order, planning to set up new plant in…

    IND vs PAK T20 World Cup clash: ICC gives big update on pitch, match to have…

    AUS vs OMN T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs Oman

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

    Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement