Achary Rajn Kumar on getting the Jyotish Samrat Award: Amidst that company, the laurel felt fantastic

The award was presented at the 71st Astrological Convention and the president of Akhil Bhartiya Saraswati Jyotish Manch, honoured Kumar himself.

Renowned Astrologer Achary Rajn Kumar added another laurel to his repertoire last year as he was bestowed with the Jyotish Samrat Award from Akhil Bhartiya Saraswati Jyotish Manch in Punjab in December 2023. The award was presented at the 71st Astrological Convention and the president of Akhil Bhartiya Saraswati Jyotish Manch, honoured Kumar himself.

“It was an event for astrologers from around the country, with all of them giving speeches and sharing the experience of their work. Amidst that renowned and knowledgeable company, getting that laureak felt fantastic,” he says, revealing that he was introduced to the power of astrology at a very young age.

Born on September 21, 1988, Kumar was raised in Delhi by his businessman father Vishv Rattan Kumar (father) and his late mother Susheel Rani. He completed his schooling from DAV Public School in Rohini, New Delhi, and developed a keen interest in various subjects there, especially the ones involving understanding human behaviour and the mysteries of life.

Kumar then went on to pursue his undergraduate studies at the University of Delhi where he majored in BA. “I still had a lot of curiosity about the universe and its influence on human life and it led me to ISKCON,” he shares, informing that he connected with ISKCON in 2009 and got his initiation ‘Diksha Prapti’ after

performing several sewas. He also involved himself in studies with courses related to Astrology or Vastu from astrology institutes. “There I delved deeper into the ancient sciences of astrology and vastu,” he says.

The astrologer addwls, “After years of self-study and formal education, I realized that my passion lies in helping others navigate their lives using the wisdom of astrology and Vastu. I began by offering consultations to friends and family, which eventually led to a professional practice.”