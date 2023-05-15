Salaries of IAS, IPS, IFS officers: Here's how much civil service officers earn per month

Photo: File (Image for representation)

In a few days, the UPSC Prelims 2023 examinations will start, following which IAS, IPS, and other administration officials will be hired. With elected politicians formulating the policies that are carried out by civil employees in different central government departments, India's civil services oversee the nation's administration.

These employees are chosen through the Civil Services Examination (CSE), which is administered by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in order to fill positions in the government of India's numerous civil services.

The CSE is India's most difficult countrywide competitive test, with a pass rate of 0.1-0.3 percent. In all, there are about 1000 open positions in the 24 civil services, including IAS, IPS, and IFS, which attracts millions of applicants. The three kinds of civil services are All India Civil Services (AICS), Central Civil Services (CCS), and State Civil Services.

What is the salary of IAS (Indian Administrative Service) officers?

Starting monthly salary: Rs 56,100

Highest income: Rs 2,50,000

What is the salary of IPS (Indian Police Service) officers?

Starting monthly salary: Rs 56,100

Highest income: Rs 2,25,000

What is the salary of IFS (Indian Forest Service) officers?

Starting monthly salary: Rs 15,600-39,100

Highest income: Rs 90,000

