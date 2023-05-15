How should one tackle depression and insecure feelings while preparing for the UPSC CSE 2023?

UPSC civil services exam 2023 are this month (File photo)

Preparing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams is difficult. It requires dedication, hard work, and long hours of studying. However, this can often lead to stress, anxiety, and depression. It's not uncommon for UPSC aspirants to feel insecure, overwhelmed, and uncertain about their abilities. In this article, we'll discuss some strategies to help you tackle depression and insecure feelings while preparing for the UPSC.

Here are some tips to help you manage depression and insecurity while preparing for the UPSC:

Seek support: One of the best ways to manage depression and insecurity is to seek support from friends, family, and mentors. Talking about your feelings with someone you trust can be therapeutic and give you a fresh perspective. Additionally, you may want to consider joining an online or offline community of UPSC aspirants to share your experiences and learn from others.

Practice self-care: Prioritizing your physical and mental well-being while preparing for the UPSC is essential. Ensure you sleep well, eat a balanced diet, and exercise regularly. Additionally, find activities that help you relax and unwind, such as meditation, yoga, or reading. Taking care of yourself can help you stay energized and focused during the preparation phase.

Set realistic goals: While it is essential to aim high, it is equally important to set realistic goals. Breaking down the syllabus into smaller, achievable goals can help you stay motivated and avoid feeling overwhelmed. Celebrate your achievements, no matter how small, and use them as a source of encouragement.

Manage your time: Time management is crucial when preparing for the UPSC. Create a study schedule that allows you to cover the syllabus without compromising on your self-care routine. Additionally, avoid procrastination and distractions, such as social media and mobile phones, during your study hours.

Seek professional help: If your depression and insecurity persist despite your efforts, do not hesitate to seek professional help. A mental health professional can help you identify your feelings' root causes and provide the necessary tools to manage them effectively.

In conclusion, preparing for the UPSC can be a challenging and stressful experience, but it does not have to be lonely. Seek support, practice self-care, set realistic goals, manage your time, and seek professional help if needed. Remember, your mental and physical well-being should always be a top priority. With the right approach, you can tackle depression and insecurity and clear the UPSC.

Authored article by Dr A R Khan, Director, Khan Study Group (KSG)