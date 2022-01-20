Vivo launches Y10 & Y10 t1 version budget smartphones - Check specifications, price

Chinese smartphone company Vivo has launched two new models of its budget smartphones - Vivo Y10 & Vivo Y10 t1 in China quietly without making a hullabaloo about it. The new budget smartphones have similar features like MediaTek Helio chipset, Bluetooth and storage etc.

The Vivo Y10 comes with MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, UFS 2.1 storage, ad Bluetooth 4.2 and the Vivo Y10 t1 version comes with MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, eMMC 5.1 storage, and Bluetooth 5.0. Both the phones are available in Glacier Blue or Moonlit Night colour options.

The Vivo Y10 t1 version is available for $173 USD (Rs 12864.37) in China while Vivo Y10 is yet to be put up on sale.

Both phones have a plastic body and run on OriginOS based on Android 11. They also have a dual-SIM feature with 4G, dual-band WiFi, GNSS (GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS), MicroUSB port, 3.5mm headphone jack, MicroSD card slot, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass, and proximity sensor.

Both phones, Vivo Y10 and Vivo Y10 t1 version feature a 6.51-inch display (LCD) with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels (HD+). The smartphones come with a dewdrop notch and a 13MP (wide) + 2MP (macro) dual-camera setup housing an 8MP front shutter.

The smartphones also come with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging.