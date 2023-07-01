Twitter users encounter 'Rate Limit Exceeded' bug amidst new activity restrictions

Twitter users from around the world are facing some challenges while trying to tweet or follow other accounts. This issue stems from a bug that has emerged in response to the recent restrictions imposed on user activity within the platform. Numerous users took to Twitter on Saturday to express their frustrations, reporting that they were receiving "Rate Limit Exceeded" warnings. Essentially, this means that they had reached the limit set by the site for the number of tweets or new accounts they could follow within a specific timeframe.

The issue, according to the down detector, began at 5:52 PM. As of now, Twitter hasn't provided any information about the cause of this problem.

