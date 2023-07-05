Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Sony PS5 Slim likely to debut this year, Microsoft hints

Currently, customers have to either buy a $399 PS5 Digital Edition or the $499 PS5 with a disc drive, with no option to connect an optional drive later.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 11:00 AM IST

Sony PS5 Slim likely to debut this year, Microsoft hints
Sony PS5

Microsoft believes that Sony will likely launch the new PlayStation 5 (PS5) Slim model later this year. As per a report by The Verge, the information was revealed in the documents filed by the tech giant as a part of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) versus Microsoft case

"PlayStation likewise sells a less expensive Digital Edition for $399.99, and is expected to release a PlayStation 5 Slim later this year at the same reduced price point," the company said in the documents.

Last year, Insider Gaming reported that Sony was preparing a PS5 with a detachable disc drive for September 2023. The console is expected to be sold on its own without the disc drive or in a bundle, which indicates that the company might be making the slimmer version of the PS5 the default.

This would allow users to choose with or without a bundled drive, along with the choice to add a drive later if needed. Currently, customers have to either buy a $399 PS5 Digital Edition or the $499 PS5 with a disc drive, with no option to connect an optional drive later, the report said. (with inputs from IANS)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Sunil Dutt, Nargis, Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood actors who almost died while shooting films
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony
5 things consumers can look from wearables in 2023
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception
Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur is a sight to behold in stunning white cut-out gown, fans call her ‘queen’
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 746 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 5
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.