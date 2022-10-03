Samsung ready to take on Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, Galaxy S23 specs leaked; check here

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra design leaked online, looks identical to its predecessor

There has been an ongoing smartphone war between Apple and Samsung. Each company competes with the other by releasing cutting-edge features in its flagship smartphone. Recent images of Samsung's forthcoming flagship, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, have been leaked, and the phone is expected to be launched later this year to compete with Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max. The latest Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra leaks also reveal the device's specs.

With the debut of S-Pen functionality in the Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung merged the Galaxy Note and Galaxy S Series. The Galaxy S23 Ultra will reportedly have a 6.8-inch screen and measure 163.4 x 78.1 x 8.8mm in size, as reported by Smart Prix.

The images also show the USB-C connector, speaker grille, and SIM tray on the smartphone's underside, and the power button and volume rocker on its right side.

Smart Prix claims that although Samsung will not be making any big design changes, there will be improvements in a number of other areas, including display brightness, colour accuracy, and high dynamic range (HDR) performance. The Snapdragon 8 Gen2 CPU is widely rumoured to be inside. There has been speculation that the smartphone would ship with an S-Pen and that Samsung will increase the battery capacity.

According to rumours, the primary camera will have a new 200MP sensor, while the secondary and third cameras will be the same as in the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Although the Galaxy S23 Ultra's verified specifications are still unknown, Samsung will be hoping that it can compete with the iPhone 14 Pro Max.