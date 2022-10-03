50MP camera, 5,000 mAh battery and more: Samsung's new smartphone launched at THIS price in India

Samsung Galaxy A04s

The Samsung Galaxy A04s has made its debut in India. The Exynos 850 octa-core CPU powers the Samsung Galaxy A04s. Its 6.5-inch screen has a refresh rate of 90 hertz. The primary camera has a resolution of 50 megapixels. It has a storage capacity of 64GB and 4GB of RAM. This phone comes with Samsung's RAM Plus feature.

The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy A04s is priced at Rs 13,499 in India. This phone is available in three colours: black, copper, and green. Aside from retail outlets, it is also available via the company's website and a leading online portal.

When you pay for your new phone using an SBI Credit Card, SBI One Card, SBI Slice Card, or the cards of majority of SBI's NBFC partners, the company will award you a cash back of Rs 1,000 as part of the launch promotion.

Specification

The Dual Nano SIM Samsung Galaxy A04s runs on Android 12 and the One UI Core 4.1 skin. This device's screen size is 6.5 inches and it supports full HD+ and Infinity-V resolutions. There has a 90Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with an octa-core Exynos 850 CPU and 4GB of RAM.

The RAM can be upgraded to a maximum of 8GB using Samsung's RAM Plus.The Samsung Galaxy A04s is available with 32GB, 64GB, or 128GB of storage. This phone's backside is equipped with a triple camera setup for snapping photos. The main camera has 50 megapixels.

There were also two 2-megapixel depth and micro sensors included. It includes a 5 megapixel camera built into the front for taking the selfies. The phone includes a 15W rapid charging capability and a 5,000mAh battery.